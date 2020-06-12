Nuggets' Nikola Jokic appears to sport slimmer look as NBA readies to finish season

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic is looking a lot different than the last time fans saw him.

It’s been more than three months since the NBA pressed pause on the season because of the coronavirus pandemic. At that time, Jokic was listed at 284 pounds.

But photos surfaced on social media Thursday showing the 7-foot Serbian sporting a slimmed-down look.

There were some questions about Jokic’s weight coming into the season despite his continued dominance on the court. Coming into the season, the Nuggets star had earned his first All-Star appearance and averaged 20.1 points, 10.8 rebounds and 7.3 assists.

He got the chance to shut critics up during this season before the pandemic affected play.

Jokic earned his second All-Star appearance in February and was averaging 20.2 points, 10.2 rebounds and 6.9 assists for the Nuggets. He has proven that his weight has not been able to affect his athletic ability, but three months of trying to stay in shape appear to have done wonders for him.

Denver will be one of the 22 teams competing in Orlando, Fla., when the season returns next month. The Nuggets will be looking to catch teams off-guard and maybe make an NBA Finals appearance in what is sure to be a crapshoot of a season given the circumstances.

Denver was 43-22 before the league shut down.