Novara's Ujkani out for remainder of season

Novara will be without goalkeeper Samir Ujkani for the remainder of the season after he suffered a hand injury in Sunday's 5-2 defeat against Roma.

Ujkani will undergo surgery on Wednesday to repair a bone in his right hand, ruling the Albania international out until June as Novara battles to avoid relegation.

Alberto Fontana will replace Ujkani, who started 24 Serie A matches for Novara, which is nine points from safety with eight games to play.