Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Sports
Published
Last Update November 20, 2014

Novara's Ujkani out for remainder of season

By | Sports Network

Novara, Italy – Novara will be without goalkeeper Samir Ujkani for the remainder of the season after he suffered a hand injury in Sunday's 5-2 defeat against Roma.

Ujkani will undergo surgery on Wednesday to repair a bone in his right hand, ruling the Albania international out until June as Novara battles to avoid relegation.

Alberto Fontana will replace Ujkani, who started 24 Serie A matches for Novara, which is nine points from safety with eight games to play.