Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Australian Open
Published

Novak Djokovic to return to Australia after three-ban overturned: reports

Djokovic was facing a potential three-year ban

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for November 15 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for November 15

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Almost a year after being deported from Australia over his COVID-19 vaccine status, 21-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic will be able to return after reportedly being set to receive a visa to play in the Australian Open in January.  

Multiple reports on Tuesday indicated that Immigration Minister Andrew Giles had overturned a potential three-year ban for Djokovic which followed a 10-day legal battle earlier this year when Djokovic’s visa was revoked after previously being granted a medical exemption to enter the country. 

Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, wipes the sweat off during a training session at the Mutua Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid April 30, 2022.

Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, wipes the sweat off during a training session at the Mutua Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid April 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez, File)

The nine-time Australian Open winner has repeatedly defended his decision not to get vaccinated, which has seen him sit out several tournaments, most notably the Australian Open and the U.S. Open.

NOVAK DJOKOVIC POINTS TO ‘POSITIVE SIGNS’ AHEAD OF AUSTRALIAN OPEN 2023: ‘I JUST WANT TO PLAY TENNIS’

"I don’t have any regrets. I mean, I do feel sad that I wasn’t able to play, but that was a decision that I made, and I knew what the consequences would be," he said at the Laver Cup in September. "So I accepted them, and that’s it." 

Novak Djokovic of Serbia plays against Aljaz Bedene of Slovenia during the 2022 French Open at Roland Garros on May 27, 2022 in Paris.

Novak Djokovic of Serbia plays against Aljaz Bedene of Slovenia during the 2022 French Open at Roland Garros on May 27, 2022 in Paris. (Photo by Antonio Borga/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The Australian Open has been one of Djokovic’s most successful showings — he has won a record nine titles. He expressed his interest to return last month, adding that he holds no grudges over what transpired. 

Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates his victory at the Wimbledon tennis tournament with supporters during a welcoming ceremony in Belgrade, Serbia, on July 11, 2022. 

Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates his victory at the Wimbledon tennis tournament with supporters during a welcoming ceremony in Belgrade, Serbia, on July 11, 2022.  (Photo by PEDJA MILOSAVLJEVIC/AFP via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I really want to go there. I am over what happened this year, and I just want to play tennis. It is what I do best," he said. "Australia has always been the place where I have played my best tennis. The results speak for themselves, so I am always extra motivated to go there. This time even more so."

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.