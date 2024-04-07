Expand / Collapse search
Tennis

Novak Djokovic surpasses Roger Federer for another historic tennis milestone

Djokovic won three Grand Slam titles last year

Ryan Gaydos
Published
Tennis great Novak Djokovic showed last season that age is just a number as he won three of the four Grand Slam tournaments in the sport.

On Sunday, he did it again.

Novak Djokovic raises a trophy

Serbia's tennis icon Novak Djokovic won the ATP Finals title for the seventh time on Nov. 19, 2023. (Liu Jie/Xinhua via Getty Images)

Djokovic broke the record for oldest player to be ranked at No. 1 in the ATP rankings at 36 years and 321 days old. He surpassed Roger Federer who was 36 years and 320 days old in 2018 when he moved into the No. 1 spot.

Djokovic is one of eight men’s tennis players who have been ranked No. 1 in their 30s, according to Tennis.com. The list includes Federer, Andre Agassi, Rafael Nadal, John Newcombe, Jimmy Connors, Ivan Lendl and Andy Murray. Agassi and Nadal were 33 when they were ranked at the top and the other tennis stars were each 30 years old.

BEES SWARM COURT AT INDIAN WELLS, SUSPENDING CARLOS ALCARAZ-ALEXANDER ZVEREV MATCH

Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer

Novak Djokovic embraces Roger Federer at the presentation ceremony as Team World players celebrate victory over Team Europe in the Laver Cup at the O2 Arena in London on Sept. 25, 2022. (Glyn Kirk/AFP via Getty Images)

Now, the Serbian tennis star is preparing for the French Open.

He lost in the ATP Masters 1000 event at Indian Wells to Luca Nardi and was eliminated from the Australian Open in a loss to eventual champion Jannik Sinner.

The Monte-Carlo Masters is next on Djokovic’s schedule. The first round begins Tuesday.

The next Grand Slam on the docket for the sport is the French Open. The tournament begins May 20.

Novak Djokovic in March 2024

Novak Djokovic speaks to the media after the screening of a documentary about Croatian tennis legend Niki Pilic, former trainer of Djokovic, in Belgrade on March 28, 2024. (Andrej Isakovic/AFP via Getty Images)

Djokovic has 24 Grand Slam titles – the most of any player on the men’ side. Nadal is second with 22 and Federer had 20 before he retired.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.