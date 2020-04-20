Novak Djokovic against mandatory vaccine to combat coronavirus pandemic

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Tennis superstar Novak Djokovic expressed skepticism Sunday over the possibility of mandatory vaccinations to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

Djokovic made his comments in a chat on Facebook Live. He said if it becomes “compulsory” for tennis players to receive a vaccine, he may have to make a decision about returning to the game.

“Personally, I am opposed to vaccination, and I wouldn't want to be forced by someone to take a vaccine in order to be able to travel,” Djokovic said while talking to other Serbian athletes, according to ESPN.

“But if it becomes compulsory, what will happen? I will have to make a decision. I have my own thoughts about the matter, and whether those thoughts will change at some point, I don't know.

“Hypothetically, if the season was to resume in July, August or September, though unlikely, I understand that a vaccine will become a requirement straight after we are out of strict quarantine, and there is no vaccine yet.”

Two-time Grand Slam winner Amelie Mauresmo hypothesized that the rest of the 2020 season would be over should there be no vaccine to combat the virus.

Health officials have raised doubts about a vaccine being open to the public even as several are in the testing stage.

While the French Open was rescheduled for September, Wimbledon was canceled for the first time since World War II.

The Tokyo Olympics was among the biggest events to be postponed this year due to the virus. All of the top North American sports leagues were halted.

Germany’s Bundesliga is reportedly looking to get restarted in May while baseball in Taiwan returned to action last week.