Notre Dame routs Indiana in College Football Playoff to set up Sugar Bowl date with Georgia

Notre Dame is the answer to trivia forever.

The Fighting Irish became the first team to win a home College Football Playoff game with their 27-17 victory over Indiana in the first round of the new 12-team playoff.

The big blow came early with Jeremiyah Love scampering for a 98-yard touchdown. On Notre Dame’s next drive, Riley Leonard found Jayden Thomas to make it a 14-0 game, and all Indiana could muster up was a field goal, which was immediately matched by the Fighting Irish.

Indiana’s offense continued to struggle out of the locker room, punting on both of their third quarter drives and their first of the final quarter.

Leonard ran in for a score to make it a 27-3 Indiana lead, but the Hoosiers wound up scoring two more touchdowns. On their second one, with 25 seconds left, they went for two to make it a one-possession game, but it was unsuccessful, all but icing the ball game for the Irish.

The Hoosiers scored 14 points in the fourth quarter, but it was too little too late.

Leonard completed 23 of his 32 passes for 201 yards – Jordan Faison led the Irish with seven receptions for 89 yards.

The three other first-round games will be played throughout Saturday.

Notre Dame now has a date with Georgia for the Sugar Bowl, which will be played in New Orleans on New Year's Day.