Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Notre Dame routs Indiana in College Football Playoff to set up Sugar Bowl date with Georgia

The rest of the first round is Saturday

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash Top Sports Headlines for December 20 Video

Fox News Flash Top Sports Headlines for December 20

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Notre Dame is the answer to trivia forever.

The Fighting Irish became the first team to win a home College Football Playoff game with their 27-17 victory over Indiana in the first round of the new 12-team playoff.

The big blow came early with Jeremiyah Love scampering for a 98-yard touchdown. On Notre Dame’s next drive, Riley Leonard found Jayden Thomas to make it a 14-0 game, and all Indiana could muster up was a field goal, which was immediately matched by the Fighting Irish.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Fighting Irish in playoff

Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jeremiyah Love (4) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first half of a game between the Indiana Hoosiers and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in first round of the College Football Playoff on Friday, Dec. 20, 2024, in South Bend. (IMAGN)

Indiana’s offense continued to struggle out of the locker room, punting on both of their third quarter drives and their first of the final quarter.

Leonard ran in for a score to make it a 27-3 Indiana lead, but the Hoosiers wound up scoring two more touchdowns. On their second one, with 25 seconds left, they went for two to make it a one-possession game, but it was unsuccessful, all but icing the ball game for the Irish.

CFP banner

Dec 20, 2024; Notre Dame, Indiana, USA; Fans of the Indiana Hoosiers and Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the third quarter at Notre Dame Stadium.  (Matt Cashore-Imagn Images)

The Hoosiers scored 14 points in the fourth quarter, but it was too little too late.

Leonard completed 23 of his 32 passes for 201 yards – Jordan Faison led the Irish with seven receptions for 89 yards.

The three other first-round games will be played throughout Saturday.

FILE: Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jeremiyah Love (4) breaks a 98 yard run for a touchdown against the Indiana Hoosiers on December 20, 2024, during the CFP First Round playoff game at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Indiana. 

FILE: Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jeremiyah Love (4) breaks a 98 yard run for a touchdown against the Indiana Hoosiers on December 20, 2024, during the CFP First Round playoff game at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Indiana.  (IMAGN)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Notre Dame now has a date with Georgia for the Sugar Bowl, which will be played in New Orleans on New Year's Day.