No holding back; Nadal through in straight sets in Australia

Facing a break point late in the third set, Rafael Nadal sprinted to his left and hit a running, around-the-post forehand that landed just inside the line.

The lingering back soreness that bothered the 20-time major winner ahead of the Australian Open wasn't going to stop him finishing his first-round match as quickly as he could.

Laslo Djere, ranked 56th, shrugged, his head dropped and he no doubt wondered what more he needed to do to win a point.

He'd had three break points when Nadal was serving for the second set, and didn't get close to cashing in one.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

When Djere, going for everything, double-faulted to open what became the last game of the match, a woman in the crowd at Rod Laver Arena yelled out ""It’s all right, Laslo."

Easy for her to say.

Nadal finished off a 6-3, 6-4, 6-1 win in just under two hours in his first competitive match in months — he didn’t play for Spain at the ATP Cup last week because of the back stiffness.

"My back is not perfect, as I said a couple of days ago," he said. "Every day that I’m able to go through, probably there are more chances to get better. That’s the thing now — there is always a chance to improve, and that’s why I’m here playing and fighting to try to get better and then give myself a chance."

A slight change to his service motion was among the precautions he took "survive" for the first round.

"I need to go day-to-day," he said, "and just try to stay positive."

While Nadal has been slowly building into the tournament, Russia's ATP Cup-winning teammates have been on a roll.

Fourth-seeded Daniil Medvedev extended his winning streak to 15 matches with a 6-2, 6-2, 6-4 win over Vasek Pospisil and seventh-seeded Andrey Rublev beat Yannick Hanfmann 6-3, 6-3, 6-4.

While Sofia Kenin struggled with nerves in her first match as a defending champion at a Grand Slam tournament before beating 133rd-ranked wild-card entry Maddison Inglis 7-5, 6-4, top-ranked Ash Barty showed no signs of nerves or rust in a 44-minute, 6-0, 6-0 rout of Danka Kovinic in her first match at a major since last year's Australian Open.

"This is what it's all about," Barty said. "It’s impossible not to enjoy a night session on this court."

The woman Kenin defeated for the title in Melbourne, two-time major champion Garbiñe Muguruza, also advanced to the second round, defeating Margarita Gasparyan of Russia 6-4, 6-0.

But Victoria Azarenka, a two-time Australian Open champion and the runner-up at last year's U.S. Open, appeared to have trouble breathing and received medical attention in the second set of a 7-5, 6-4 loss to Jessica Pegula of the U.S.

Azarenka didn't want to discuss her health afterward, but she did note how difficult it was to prepare for a major tournament after being one of 72 players who were in a hard quarantine for two weeks — not allowed to leave their hotel rooms for any reason — after potentially being exposed to COVID-19 on her flight to Australia.

"The biggest impact for me personally has been not being able to have fresh air," the 12th-seeded Azarenka said. "That really took a toll."

Paula Badosa also lost in the first round after going through a three-week isolation because she tested positive for COVID-19. Badosa served for the match but dropped the last four games and was beaten 6-7 (4), 7-6 (4), 7-5 by Russian qualifier Liudmila Samsonova.

Two-time Australian Open quarterfinalist Tennys Sandgren also went through the hard lockdown. After losing 7-5, 6-1, 6-1 to No. 21 Alex de Minaur, he said for those who'd been through it, the tournament is "not feasible."

"I’ve never walked on to a court in a Grand Slam knowing that I’m probably not going to be able to win," he said.

In other results on Day 2 on a sunny day with the temperature in the low 70s Fahrenheit (low 20s Celsius), Australian wild-card entry Alexei Popyrin saved four match points to beat No. 13 David Goffin 3-6, 6-4, 6-7 (4), 7-6,(6), 6-3 and 17-year-old Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz had a 6-1, 6-4, 6-4 win over Botic Van de Zandschulp to become the youngest man to win a Grand Slam match since Thanasi Kokkinakis in 2014.

And an even younger player, 16-year-old Coco Gauff, won 6-3, 6-2 against Jil Teichmann to set up a second-round showdown against No. 5 seed Elina Svitolina.