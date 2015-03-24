Expand / Collapse search
Published
Last Update September 11, 2015

No. 6 seed Baylor ousts Nebraska 74-60 from NCAAs after Big Ten coach of the year Miles tossed

By | Associated Press
    Image 1 of 2

    Baylor's Cory Jefferson, left, is pressured by Nebraska's Walter Pitchford, right, during the first half of a second-round game in the NCAA college basketball tournament Friday, March 21, 2014, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) (The Associated Press)

    Image 2 of 2

    Baylor's Isaiah Austin adjusts his glasses during the first half of a second-round game against Nebraska in the NCAA college basketball tournament Friday, March 21, 2014, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) (The Associated Press)

SAN ANTONIO – Cory Jefferson scored 16 points and No. 6 seed Baylor kept 11th-seeded Nebraska winless in its NCAA tournament history with a 74-60 second-round victory Friday.

The Bears (25-11) kept up a two-month tear and will play either No. 3 seed Creighton or No. 14 seed Louisiana-Lafayette on Sunday. Baylor has won 11 of 13 after a dismal start in the Big 12, recapturing the kind of momentum that vaulted the Bears to the Elite Eight in 2010 and 2012.

Terran Petteway scored 18 points for Nebraska (19-13), which fell to 0-7 in tournament history.

The Cornhuskers hadn't played on this stage since 1998 and often looked like it. Frustration boiled over for Big Ten coach of the year Tim Miles, who was ejected with 11 minutes left.