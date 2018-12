William Buford scored a game-high 15 points as 45, on Saturday.

Jared Sullinger and Deshaun Thomas added 14 points apiece for the Buckeyes (17-3, 5-2 Big Ten), who celebrated head coach Thad Matta's 400th career game coached with their fourth win in five games.

Bo Spencer and Brandon Ubel each scored eight points to lead Nebraska (10-9, 2-6), which was held to a 29.5 percent shooting performance and turned the ball over 28 times.