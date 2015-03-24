Expand / Collapse search
Last Update September 11, 2015

No. 1 overall pick Clowney gets rookie treatment on first day of practice with Houston Texans

By | Associated Press
    Houston Texans first round draft pick Jadeveon Clowney takes the field for NFL football rookie camp Friday, May 16, 2014, in Houston. (AP Photo/Pat Sullivan) (The Associated Press)

    The Houston Texans' top draft pick, Jadeveon Clowney, runs a drill during NFL football rookie minicamp Friday, May 16, 2014, in Houston. (AP Photo/Pat Sullivan) (The Associated Press)

HOUSTON – Jadeveon Clowney didn't get any special treatment on his first day of practice as a Houston Texan.

The No. 1 overall draft pick's locker was one of several temporary ones plopped down in the middle of the locker room, just like those for the rest of the rookies. That was OK with him though. He just wants to be one of the guys.

The defensive end will play linebacker in Houston's 3-4 defensive scheme. He said he is in Houston to be a part of the team and learn.

His top concern is studying the playbook. The former South Carolina standout mentioned it seven times in a six-minute interview on Friday.