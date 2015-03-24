No. 1 overall pick Clowney gets rookie treatment on first day of practice with Houston Texans

next Image 1 of 2

Jadeveon Clowney didn't get any special treatment on his first day of practice as a Houston Texan.

The No. 1 overall draft pick's locker was one of several temporary ones plopped down in the middle of the locker room, just like those for the rest of the rookies. That was OK with him though. He just wants to be one of the guys.

The defensive end will play linebacker in Houston's 3-4 defensive scheme. He said he is in Houston to be a part of the team and learn.

His top concern is studying the playbook. The former South Carolina standout mentioned it seven times in a six-minute interview on Friday.