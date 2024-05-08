Expand / Collapse search
Nikki Glaser reveals Tom Brady joke she held back from Netflix roast

Tom Brady's roast on Netflix was a smash hit

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Comedian Nikki Glaser may have had the jokes of the night at the Tom Brady Netflix roast when she cracked about his crypto scandal and his relationship with actress Bridget Moynahan.

But it was clear some jokes were off limits. Brady stepped in to make that clear to Jeff Ross when he joked about Robert Kraft’s massage scandal.

Glaser said on Monday that there were indeed other things that were not to be said, including jokes about his children.

Nikki Glaser at SiriusXM

Nikki Glaser visits SiriusXM's 'The Howard Stern Show' at SiriusXM Studios on May 6, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

"We all collectively just decided not to involve his kids too much in anything because they didn’t ask for that, so any kind of reference to anything with that we left off the table," she told Howard Stern on his SiriusXM Radio show.

"So, I couldn’t say, ‘Tom, hopefully we make out at the after-party. You can pretend I’m your son.’ You know, the reference to him kissing his son. My dad kissed me on the lips as a kid and throughout my adulthood, so I really related to that and never judged it any way, other than I thought it was a cute moment that we all took too seriously."

She said everyone agreed that it didn’t feel right to target his children. Brady has three children, one with Moynahan, and the other with Gisele Bündchen.

Nikki Glaser at the Tom Brady roast

Nikki Glaser attends Netflix Is A Joke Fest's "The Greatest Roast Of All Time: Tom Brady" at the Kia Forum on May 5, 2024 in Inglewood, California. (Elyse Jankowski/FilmMagic)

Glaser said she had other jokes in her arsenal about cheating wives, CTE and plastic surgery.

"Thank you all for being here tonight and taking some time away from cheating on your wives. It’s not their fault. It’s their wives’ fault for aging naturally," she said.

Regardless, the roast went on without a hitch.

Former NFL star Shawne Merriman told Fox News Digital it was one of the best he’s ever seen.

"I put on Twitter that I give nothing but big ups and a tremendous amount of respect to Netflix, because in today’s society where everything is so censored… what people don’t know is when you go sit in those boardrooms when you’re coming up with this material, you got to go through so many checks and balances," Merriman told Fox News Digital. "For them to clear this and let this happen live, I think they broke the mold on censorship."

Tom Brady before the roast

Tom Brady poses at "The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady" at the Kia Forum, Sunday, May 5, 2024, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

"I think they broke the mold on what’s OK now. It’s OK for comedy. It’s OK to crack jokes. I mean, there was everything in there from race jokes and gender jokes. It’s like, man, let’s get back to that — where comedy is comedy, and it’s OK. Nobody was offended, and it was a great time. It was the best roast I think I’ve ever seen in my life."

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.