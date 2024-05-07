Expand / Collapse search
NFL

Drew Bledsoe reveals wife helped with Gisele Bündchen zinger at Tom Brady roast

Drew Bledsoe was among the former Patriots at Tom Brady's roast

Ryan Gaydos
Former NFL star quarterback Drew Bledsoe took a ton of heat during Sunday night’s Netflix roast of Tom Brady, but he proved he could dish it out too — with a little help from his wife.

Bledsoe remarked about how defenders couldn’t get to Brady during his career and then zinged him with a joke about the end of his marriage to Gisele Bündchen.

Drew Bledsoe and Robert Kraft

Robert Kraft and Drew Bledsoe attend the G.R.O.A.T The Greatest Roast Of All Time: Tom Brady afterparty for the Netflix is a Joke Festival at The Kia Forum on May 05, 2024 in Inglewood, California.  (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Netflix)

"Obviously, buddy, you got really used to not being touched — just like the end of the marriage," he said.

On Monday, Bledsoe was on the "Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz" and revealed the Bündchen joke came with a little help from his wife.

"My bro, one of the funniest humans I know, he helped out," Bledsoe began. "And I’m gonna get in really, really big trouble for this, but I’m willing to wear it. The Gisele joke, that actually came from my wife. Don’t tell her I told you.

Drew Bledsoe on the Netflix carpet

Drew Bledsoe attends the Netflix live comedy event "The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady" at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California, on May 5, 2024. (MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

"But the truth is it was a replacement for a joke that I had written that was far worse, and she said no, you can’t do that one. So, she helped me write something that was little more of a softball."

Bledsoe didn’t say the joke he initially wrote.

Meanwhile, People reported Bündchen was left "deeply disappointed" with the jokes hurled at her during the roast and that their two children were "affected."

Drew Bledsoe and Giselle Bundchen

Drew Bledsoe said Monday his wife came up with his Gisele Bundchen joke. (Getty Images)

Bündchen and Brady divorced in 2022 after 13 years of marriage. They share Benjamin, 14, and Vivian, 11.

Fox News’ Caroline Thayer contributed to this report.

