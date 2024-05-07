Drew Bledsoe reveals wife helped with Gisele Bündchen zinger at Tom Brady roast

Former NFL star quarterback Drew Bledsoe took a ton of heat during Sunday night’s Netflix roast of Tom Brady, but he proved he could dish it out too — with a little help from his wife.

Bledsoe remarked about how defenders couldn’t get to Brady during his career and then zinged him with a joke about the end of his marriage to Gisele Bündchen.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"Obviously, buddy, you got really used to not being touched — just like the end of the marriage," he said.

On Monday, Bledsoe was on the "Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz" and revealed the Bündchen joke came with a little help from his wife.

"My bro, one of the funniest humans I know, he helped out," Bledsoe began. "And I’m gonna get in really, really big trouble for this, but I’m willing to wear it. The Gisele joke, that actually came from my wife. Don’t tell her I told you.

TOM BRADY'S ROAST HAS 'AFFECTED' HIS CHILDREN, 'DEEPLY DISAPPOINTED' GISELE BÜNDCHEN: REPORT

"But the truth is it was a replacement for a joke that I had written that was far worse, and she said no, you can’t do that one. So, she helped me write something that was little more of a softball."

Bledsoe didn’t say the joke he initially wrote.

Meanwhile, People reported Bündchen was left "deeply disappointed" with the jokes hurled at her during the roast and that their two children were "affected."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Bündchen and Brady divorced in 2022 after 13 years of marriage. They share Benjamin, 14, and Vivian, 11.

Fox News’ Caroline Thayer contributed to this report.