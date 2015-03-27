Nicholls State beats Central Arkansas 70-51

Fred Hunter scored 21 points and Anatoly Bose added 18 to lead Nicholls State to a 70-51 win over Central Arkansas in Southland Conference action on Wednesday night.

Bose, who leads the Southland in scoring at 22.9 points per game, went just 2 of 4 from the floor in the second half as Hunter took over, scoring 18 points on 9-of-10 shooting after halftime.

The Colonels (8-7, 2-2) were 15 for 20 on shots inside the 3-point line in the second half and stretched a 30-27 lead into a 67-47 advantage with 1:43 left to play.

Dantrell Thomas added 12 points for Nicholls State, which held Central Arkansas to 38.6-percent shooting from the floor (17 of 44).

Imad Qahwash scored 12 points and Tadre Sheppard added 11 and eight rebounds for the Bears (4-13, 0-4), who have lost five straight.

The Colonels outscored Central Arkansas 52-26 in the paint and forced 20 turnovers.

