NHL players endure all sorts of injuries in pursuit of Stanley Cup

Toward the end of their title defense, the Los Angeles Kings were spending a lot of time on the training table. Captain Dustin Brown was playing with a torn ligament in his left knee, just one of several injuries that became public knowledge after the Stanley Cup champs were eliminated by the Chicago Blackhawks in the Western Conference finals.

Gregory Campbell broke his right leg while helping the Boston Bruins kill off a power play in the third round of the playoffs, and the center stayed on the ice until his team was able to clear the puck out of the zone.

It's part of the routine for the NHL playoffs, a grueling stretch when players keep going through all sorts of injuries that seem to lead to time off in several other sports.