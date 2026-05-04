Magic fire head coach Jamahl Mosley after team blows 3-1 lead in playoff matchup

The Orlando Magic fired head coach Jamahl Mosley on Monday after the team blew a 3-1 series lead to the Detroit Pistons and were eliminated from the playoffs.

Mosley took over as the Magic’s head coach before the start of the 2021-22 season after spending 14 seasons as an assistant with the Denver Nuggets, Cleveland Cavaliers and Dallas Mavericks. He was 189-221 with Orlando, making three playoff appearances but failing to get out of the first round.

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He finished second in NBA Coach of the Year voting in 2024 as the Magic were 47-35 following a 34-win season in 2022-23.

"We’re grateful to Jamahl for all he’s done for the Orlando Magic," Magic president of basketball operations Jeff Weltman said. "We appreciate his leadership and the positive contributions he made as head coach. While this was a difficult decision, we feel it’s time for a new voice and fresh perspective. We wish Jamahl and his family nothing but the best."

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Orlando was in great position to upset the No. 1-seeded Pistons in the first round. The Magic had three games to get the job done, but couldn’t pull it off. In one of those games, the Magic saw a 24-point lead evaporate at home. In Game 6, Orlando missed 23 consecutive shots.

The Magic built a corps around Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, Jalen Suggs and Desmond Bane, who are all under contract for the foreseeable future. The organization clearly feels that a new voice on the bench may help elevate the franchise.

"It’s been (an) absolutely amazing journey with these guys," Mosley said. "Their ability to grow, communicate ... we’re going to fight until the final horn goes off. And that’s what you’ve seen for a majority of the five years."

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Mosley will finish as the third-winningest coach in franchise history. He was behind Brian Hill (267) and Stan Van Gundy (259).

The Associated Press contributed to this report.