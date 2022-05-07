Expand / Collapse search
NHL official carted off ice after glass falls on him during Bruins-Hurricanes Game 3

Joe Foley appeared to be knocked out by the glass

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
An NHL official was taken off the ice on a stretcher Friday night during Game 3 of a playoff series between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Boston Bruins.

Joe Foley was working in the Bruins penalty box when a section of the glass fell on him. The game was delayed for about seven minutes. The incident occurred with 5:07 remaining in the second period. NHL spokesman John Dellapina said Foley was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital for observation.

NHL official Joe Foley lay on a stretcher after a section of glass fell on him during the second period of Game 3 of a first-round Stanley Cup playoff series between the Boston Bruins and the Carolina Hurricanes, Friday, May 6, 2022, in Boston.

NHL official Joe Foley lay on a stretcher after a section of glass fell on him during the second period of Game 3 of a first-round Stanley Cup playoff series between the Boston Bruins and the Carolina Hurricanes, Friday, May 6, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

"We heard he’s doing all right, and he’s going to be fine," Bruins star David Pastrnak said.

The glass that fell on Foley, who is a commercial coordinator, separated the Bruins’ penalty box from the crowd. Play resumed with a police officer in the stands to maintain a barrier.

According to ESPN, fans were banging on the glass causing it to dislodge and fall onto Foley.

BRAD MARCHAND, JEREMY SWAYMAN GIVE BRUINS WIN, CANES LEAD SERIES 2-1

Foley appeared to be knocked out when the glass hit him.

Linesman Jonny Murray separates Brad Marchand of the Boston Bruins, right, and Sebastian Aho (20) of the Carolina Hurricanes during the second period of Game 3 of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at TD Garden May 6, 2022, in Boston.

Linesman Jonny Murray separates Brad Marchand of the Boston Bruins, right, and Sebastian Aho (20) of the Carolina Hurricanes during the second period of Game 3 of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at TD Garden May 6, 2022, in Boston. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

"Our thoughts are with the NHL off-ice official who was injured. We are sending him our best wishes," the Bruins said in a statement on Twitter.

Jeremy Swayman of the Boston Bruins during the second period of Game 3 of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Carolina Hurricanes at TD Garden May 6, 2022, in Boston.

Jeremy Swayman of the Boston Bruins during the second period of Game 3 of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Carolina Hurricanes at TD Garden May 6, 2022, in Boston. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Brad Marchand and Jeremy Swayman led Boston to a 4-2 victory over the Hurricanes. It was Boston’s first win in the playoff series, which Carolina leads 2-1

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com.