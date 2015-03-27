NHL Network U.S. to broadcast Bruins-Habs Game 6

Tuesday night's potentially-decisive Game 6 between Boston and Montreal will be broadcast live nationally on NHL Network in the United States. Local blackouts will still apply in the Boston area, where the game will be broadcast on NESN.

The Bruins currently lead the first round best-of-7 series 3-2 and would advance to the Eastern Conference Semifinals with a win Tuesday night. Boston lost the first two games of the series to Montreal on home ice before rallying to win the next three games, including Game 5 in double overtime.

Game 6 will still be broadcast nationally in Canada on CBC.



