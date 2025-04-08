NHL first-round pick retires at age 21 due to tissue disorder diagnosis

An NHL prospect was forced to hang up his skates before ever playing for the team that drafted him.

Chaz Lucius, a first-round pick four years ago, announced his retirement Tuesday due to an Ehlers-Danlos syndrome diagnosis.

Lucius was drafted by the Winnipeg Jets with the 18th overall selection and had been playing for their AHL affiliate.

"I thought I was just unlucky. With this diagnosis of EDS, I now realize that my body could not handle the physical nature of playing hockey," Lucius said in a statement. "Given this condition, my injury history, and the physical nature of hockey, I have been medically advised not to continue to play."

Lucius said that he had been dealing with joint injuries over the years and had difficulty recovering from them.

"I feel blessed to have experienced all that hockey gave me over the years even though I am crushed that I cannot continue to pursue my dream of playing in the NHL," he said.

"After much discussion and consultation with Chaz, his representatives, and medical professionals, the Winnipeg Jets Hockey Club fully supports his difficult decision to retire," the Jets said in a statement. "Chaz's condition and struggles with Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome (EDS) put him at risk of injury if he continues to play at the professional level, so we understand his choice. We wish Chaz all the best in his efforts to be an advocate for those dealing with EDS and hope for a bright future in front of him."

Lucius was a member of the United States National Development Program before playing at the University of Minnesota for the 2021-22 season. He competed in the 2023 World Juniors where he and the United States won a bronze medal.

During his time in the AHL, Lucius, a center, played in just 54 games, recording seven goals and 20 assists.

