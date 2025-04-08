Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

NHL

Late NHL star Johnny Gaudreau's wife announces birth of son 7 months after his tragic death

Sean Higgins, 44, has been charged in deaths of Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 7 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 7

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Meredith Gaudreau, the wife of NHL star Johnny Gaudreau, announced the birth of their third child on social media this week. 

The news came more than seven months after he and his brother, Matthew, were fatally struck by a vehicle in New Jersey while riding bicycles the day before their sister’s wedding. 

Meredith announced the birth of Carter Michael Gaudreau in an Instagram post on Monday. He was born on April 1 and shares the same middle name as his father. 

Johnny Gaudreau celebrates

Johnny Gaudreau of the Blue Jackets reacts after scoring the game-tying goal against the Washington Capitals at Nationwide Arena on Jan. 31, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio. (Ben Jackson/NHLI via Getty Images)

"I love you so much my baby! We are going to have so much fun. I can’t wait to give you the best life, my special boy forever," she wrote in the caption of a photo that pictured her in the hospital bed with her newborn son.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"John, thank you for giving me our beautiful family. We love u, Daddy and miss you so much." 

Sean Monahan and Meredith Gaudreau

Columbus Blue Jackets center Sean Monahan holds Johnny Gaudreau’s child alongside Meredith Gaudreau and family as a banner is raised in honor of Johnny before the home opener at Nationwide Arena on Oct. 15, 2024. (Samantha Mada-Imagn Images)

Johnny, 31, and Matthew, 29, were set to be groomsmen at their sister’s wedding in Philadelphia in late August. According to law enforcement at the time, the Gaudreau brothers were cycling on a road on Aug. 29, 2024, when a suspected drunken driver, heading in the same direction, attempted to pass two other vehicles and struck the brothers from behind, killing them. 

Sean Higgins, 44, was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated manslaughter, two counts of vehicular homicide, evidence tampering and leaving the scene of an accident. 

SUSPECT CHARGED IN DEATHS OF NHL STAR JOHNNY GAUDREAU, BROTHER MATTHEW PLEADS NOT GUILTY

Police also noted that Higgins had a blood alcohol level of .087, above New Jersey's legal limit to drive, and that he failed a field sobriety test. Police also said Higgins was driving aggressively, which included speeding up to drive around multiple vehicles, when he hit the Gaudreaus.

Higgins pleaded not guilty to the charges in January. In early March, his defense attorneys filed a motion that the indictment against him be dismissed. 

Johnny Gaudreau's wife

Johnny Gaudreau's wife Meredith walks out onto the ice with her children and a family member for a memorial for Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau before the home opener at Nationwide Arena on Oct. 15, 2024. (Samantha Mada-Imagn Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Johnny and Meredith Gaudreau shared two other children, their 2-year-old daughter Noa, and Johnny Jr., who turned 1 in February. Madeline Gaudreau, Matthew’s wife, announced the birth of their first child in December. 

Fox News’ Scott Thompson contributed to this report. 

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.