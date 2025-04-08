Late NHL star Johnny Gaudreau's wife announces birth of son 7 months after his tragic death

Meredith Gaudreau, the wife of NHL star Johnny Gaudreau, announced the birth of their third child on social media this week.

The news came more than seven months after he and his brother, Matthew, were fatally struck by a vehicle in New Jersey while riding bicycles the day before their sister’s wedding.

Meredith announced the birth of Carter Michael Gaudreau in an Instagram post on Monday. He was born on April 1 and shares the same middle name as his father.

"I love you so much my baby! We are going to have so much fun. I can’t wait to give you the best life, my special boy forever," she wrote in the caption of a photo that pictured her in the hospital bed with her newborn son.

"John, thank you for giving me our beautiful family. We love u, Daddy and miss you so much."

Johnny, 31, and Matthew, 29, were set to be groomsmen at their sister’s wedding in Philadelphia in late August. According to law enforcement at the time, the Gaudreau brothers were cycling on a road on Aug. 29, 2024, when a suspected drunken driver, heading in the same direction, attempted to pass two other vehicles and struck the brothers from behind, killing them.

Sean Higgins, 44, was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated manslaughter, two counts of vehicular homicide, evidence tampering and leaving the scene of an accident.

Police also noted that Higgins had a blood alcohol level of .087, above New Jersey's legal limit to drive, and that he failed a field sobriety test. Police also said Higgins was driving aggressively, which included speeding up to drive around multiple vehicles, when he hit the Gaudreaus.

Higgins pleaded not guilty to the charges in January. In early March, his defense attorneys filed a motion that the indictment against him be dismissed.

Johnny and Meredith Gaudreau shared two other children, their 2-year-old daughter Noa, and Johnny Jr., who turned 1 in February. Madeline Gaudreau, Matthew’s wife, announced the birth of their first child in December.

Fox News’ Scott Thompson contributed to this report.