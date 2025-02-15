Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

NHL

NHL exec hopes Canadians avoid 'unfortunate situation' of booing US national anthem ahead of rivalry game

USA and Canada face off at 4 Nations on Saturday night

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for February 15 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for February 15

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The USA-Canada rivalry on the ice is a longstanding one, but the rivalry appears to have gone political.

The bordering countries will take the ice Saturday night in Montreal for the 4 Nations Face-Off, the first time the two countries have played against each other in a best-on-best format since the World Cup of Hockey in 2016.

When Team USA faced Finland Thursday night in Canada, the crowd was anti-U.S., booing the American players and, later, the national anthem despite the public address announcer pleading with fans to respect both anthems.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Team USA celebrates

Team USA forward Brady Tkachuk celebrates a goal against Team Finland in the third period during a 4 Nations Face-Off game at Bell Centre.  (David Kirouac/Imagn Images)

"I think it’s obviously an unfortunate situation. I don’t think anybody likes when anthems are booed or disrespected in any way, and certainly we count ourselves among that group," Bill Daly, the NHL's deputy commissioner, told Bloomberg's "Business of Sports" podcast.

A rivalry is a rivalry, but tensions between Canadians and the United States are high after President Donald Trump announced 25% tariffs on goods imported from the north. He also said Canada could become the "51st state."

Raptors and Senators fans also booed the "Star-Spangled Banner" earlier this month when American teams visited Toronto and Ottawa. Vancouver Canucks announcer John Shorthouse even joked that a penalty would be 2½ minutes because of the 25% tariffs.

Team USA during anthem

Charlie McAvoy (25), Jake Guentzel (59), Zach Werenski (8), Auston Matthews (34) and Jack Hughes (86) of the United States stand at their blue line during the singing of the United Sates national anthem before a 4 Nations Face-Off game against Finland at Bell Centre Feb. 13, 2025, in Montreal.  (Vitor Munhoz/4NFO/World Cup of Hocky via Getty Images)

TEAM USA STAR MATTHEW TKACHUK DELIVERS STERN ONE-LINER AFTER CANADIAN FANS BOO DURING AMERICAN NATIONAL ANTHEM

Daly said the NHL is "monitoring the situation."

"I do think it’s ebbing a little bit," Daly said. "Our experience just this past week in Montreal was a positive experience, with two American teams playing there. So, I hope that that will continue. Sport is a way of breaking down barriers and bringing people closer together, and we hope that this tournament can help do that, for sure."

The puck drops at 8 p.m. A win in regulation for the U.S. will clinch a spot in next Saturday's one-game final. There is a chance the two could play each other for the tournament title when it moves to Boston next week.

Team USA after goal

Matt Boldy (12) of the United States celebrates with Jaccob Slavin (74), Brock Faber (14), Kyle Connor (8) and J.T. Miller (10) after Boldy scored a goal during the second period of a 4 Nations Face-Off game against Finland at Bell Centre Feb. 13, 2025, in Montreal.  (Andrea Cardin/4NFO/World Cup of Hockey via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Canada famously beat the U.S. in the 2010 Olympic gold medal game in Vancouver with a Sidney Crosby overtime goal.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.