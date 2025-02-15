NHL exec hopes Canadians avoid 'unfortunate situation' of booing US national anthem ahead of rivalry game

The USA-Canada rivalry on the ice is a longstanding one, but the rivalry appears to have gone political.

The bordering countries will take the ice Saturday night in Montreal for the 4 Nations Face-Off, the first time the two countries have played against each other in a best-on-best format since the World Cup of Hockey in 2016.

When Team USA faced Finland Thursday night in Canada, the crowd was anti-U.S., booing the American players and, later, the national anthem despite the public address announcer pleading with fans to respect both anthems.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"I think it’s obviously an unfortunate situation. I don’t think anybody likes when anthems are booed or disrespected in any way, and certainly we count ourselves among that group," Bill Daly, the NHL's deputy commissioner, told Bloomberg's "Business of Sports" podcast.

A rivalry is a rivalry, but tensions between Canadians and the United States are high after President Donald Trump announced 25% tariffs on goods imported from the north. He also said Canada could become the "51st state."

Raptors and Senators fans also booed the "Star-Spangled Banner" earlier this month when American teams visited Toronto and Ottawa. Vancouver Canucks announcer John Shorthouse even joked that a penalty would be 2½ minutes because of the 25% tariffs .

TEAM USA STAR MATTHEW TKACHUK DELIVERS STERN ONE-LINER AFTER CANADIAN FANS BOO DURING AMERICAN NATIONAL ANTHEM

Daly said the NHL is "monitoring the situation."

"I do think it’s ebbing a little bit," Daly said. "Our experience just this past week in Montreal was a positive experience, with two American teams playing there. So, I hope that that will continue. Sport is a way of breaking down barriers and bringing people closer together, and we hope that this tournament can help do that, for sure."

The puck drops at 8 p.m. A win in regulation for the U.S. will clinch a spot in next Saturday's one-game final. There is a chance the two could play each other for the tournament title when it moves to Boston next week.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Canada famously beat the U.S. in the 2010 Olympic gold medal game in Vancouver with a Sidney Crosby overtime goal.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.