NFL

NFL Week 5 review: 49ers, Eagles stay undefeated with solid outings

The 49ers and Eagles picked up wins and are the best team in the NFL

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
The NFL season is nearly a third of the way through and there have been two constants so far in the first five weeks – the San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles are unbeaten.

Both teams picked up wins on Sunday – the Niners against the Dallas Cowboys and the Eagles against the Los Angeles Rams. The Eagles and the 49ers met in the NFC Championship Game last season and appear to be on a crash course again this year.

49ers defense celebrates

Fred Warner, #54 of the San Francisco 49ers, celebrates with teammates after an interception during the fourth quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at Levi's Stadium on Oct. 8, 2023 in Santa Clara, California. (Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

San Francisco defeated Dallas 42-10 behind four touchdown passes from Brock Purdy, including three to George Kittle. The 49ers are 5-0 and are second in points scored, third in yards gained, first in points allowed and third in yards allowed. They are going to be a force to be reckoned with for the rest of the season.

Philadelphia topped Los Angeles 23-14. Jalen Hurts topped 300 yards passing and had a touchdown pass to Dallas Goedert along with a rushing touchdown. Philadelphia is fifth in points scored, second in yards gained, 13th in points allowed and 10th in yards allowed.

The two teams have an NFC Championship rematch on Dec. 3, and if they are both undefeated at that time, it is certain to be one heck of a matchup late in the season.

Here’s what else happened around the league.

NFL scoreboard

  • Bears 40, Commanders 20
  • Jaguars 25, Bills 20
  • Falcons 21, Texans 19
  • Lions 42, Panthers 24
  • Colts 23, Titans 16
  • Dolphins 31, Giants 16
  • Saints 34, Patriots 0
  • Steelers 17, Ravens 10
  • Eagles 23, Rams 14
  • Bengals 34, Cardinals 20
  • Jets 31, Broncos 21
  • Chiefs 27, Vikings 20
  • 49ers 42, Cowboys 10
  • Raiders 17, Packers 13

NFL standings through Week 5

Patrick Mahomes vs the Vikings

Patrick Mahomes, #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs, celebrates with Marquez Valdes-Scantling, #11, after a touchdown during the third quarter of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on Oct. 8, 2023 in Minneapolis. (Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

AFC East

  1. Dolphins (4-1)
  2. Bills (3-2)
  3. Jets (2-3)
  4. Patriots (1-4)

AFC North

  1. Steelers (3-2)
  2. Ravens (3-2)
  3. Browns (2-2)
  4. Bengals (2-3)

AFC South

  1. Jaguars (3-2)
  2. Colts (3-2)
  3. Texans (2-3)
  4. Titans (2-3)

AFC West

  1. Chiefs (4-1)
  2. Chargers (2-2)
  3. Raiders (2-3)
  4. Broncos (1-4)

NFC East

Jalen Hurts vs Rams

Jalen Hurts, #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles, reacts as he leads a huddle prior to an NFL football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Philadelphia Eagles at SoFi Stadium on Oct. 8, 2023 in Inglewood, California. (Michael Owens/Getty Images)

  1. Eagles (5-0)
  2. Cowboys (3-2)
  3. Commanders (2-3)
  4. Giants (1-4)

NFC North

  1. Lions (4-1)
  2. Packers (2-3)
  3. Bears (1-4)
  4. Vikings (1-4)

NFC South

  1. Buccaneers (3-1)
  2. Falcons (3-2)
  3. Saints (3-2)
  4. Panthers (0-5)

NFC West

  1. 49ers (5-0)
  2. Seahawks (3-1)
  3. Rams (2-3)
  4. Cardinals (1-4)

