Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

NFL

NFL Week 2 review in photos: Nick Chubb's gruesome injury, Chris Olave's big catch and more

Tyreek Hill, Trevor Lawrence and others were also caught on camera

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
  • Nick Chubb injury
    Image 1 of 17

    WARNING: Nick Chubb suffered a gruesome knee injury against the Steelers. Photo on the next slide. (Photo illustration via Getty Images)

  • Nick Chubb suffers an injury
    Image 2 of 17

    GRUESOME INJURY WARNING: Nick Chubb (24) of the Cleveland Browns is injured on a tackle by Cole Holcomb (55) of the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium Sept. 18, 2023, in Pittsburgh. (Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

  • Tyreek Hill celebrates
    Image 3 of 17

    Tyreek Hill (10) of the Miami Dolphins celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown during the second quarter against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium Sept. 17, 2023, in Foxborough, Mass. (Kathryn Riley/Getty Images)

  • Baker Mayfield vs Bears
    Image 4 of 17

    Baker Mayfield (6) of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second quarter against the Chicago Bears at Raymond James Stadium Sept. 17, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. (Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

  • Arden Key enters the field
    Image 5 of 17

    Arden Key of the Tennessee Titans runs onto the field prior to a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Nissan Stadium Sept. 17, 2023, in Nashville. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)

  • Anthony Richardson runs the ball
    Image 6 of 17

    Anthony Richardson (5) of the Indianapolis Colts rushes against M.J. Stewart (29) of the Houston Texans during the first quarter at NRG Stadium Sept. 17, 2023, in Houston. (Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

  • Desmond Ridder looks to pass
    Image 7 of 17

    Desmond Ridder of the Atlanta Falcons warms up before his first series against the Green Bay Packers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium Sept. 17, 2023, in Atlanta. (Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

  • Dawson Knox lays down
    Image 8 of 17

    Dawson Knox (88) of the Buffalo Bills points to the sky after scoring a touchdown during the second quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Highmark Stadium Sept. 17, 2023, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (Bryan Bennett/Getty Images)

  • Jalen Hurts dives
    Image 9 of 17

    Jalen Hurts (1) of the Philadelphia Eagles reacts after scoring a touchdown during the third quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at Lincoln Financial Field Sept. 14, 2023, in Philadelphia. (im Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

  • Dak Prescott reacts
    Image 10 of 17

    Dak Prescott of the Dallas Cowboys reacts during a game at AT and T Stadium Sept. 17, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

  • Daniel Jones and Darren Waller
    Image 11 of 17

    Daniel Jones (8) of the New York Giants celebrates a touchdown with Darren Waller (12) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium Sept. 17, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (Norm Hall/Getty Images)

  • CJ Gardner-Johnson leads the Lions
    Image 12 of 17

    C.J. Gardner-Johnson (2) and the Detroit Lions prepare to take the field before a game against the Seattle Seahawks at Ford Field Sept. 17, 2023, in Detroit. (Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

  • Chris Olave comes down with a catch
    Image 13 of 17

    Chris Olave (12) of the New Orleans Saints bobbles and catches a 42-yard pass against CJ Henderson (23) of the Carolina Panthers during the third quarter in a game at Bank of America Stadium Sept. 18, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

  • Joe Burrow and Lamar Jackson
    Image 14 of 17

    Joe Burrow (9) of the Cincinnati Bengals and Lamar Jackson (8) of the Baltimore Ravens embrace after a game at Paycor Stadium Sept. 17, 2023, in Cincinnati. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

  • Broncos stadium
    Image 15 of 17

    The stadium during the national anthem before a game between the Denver Broncos and the Washington Commanders at Empower Field at Mile High Sept. 17, 2023, in Denver, Colo. ( Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

  • Trevor Lawrence swarned
    Image 16 of 17

    Trevor Lawrence (16) of the Jacksonville Jaguars is tackled by George Karlaftis (56) of the Kansas City Chiefs and Malik Herring (94) at EverBank Field Sept. 17, 2023, in Jacksonville, Fla.  (Mike Carlson/Getty Images)

  • Kyle Shanahan talks to the team
    Image 17 of 17

    Head coach Kyle Shanahan of the San Francisco 49ers addresses the team in the locker room after a game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium Sept. 17, 2023 in Inglewood, Calif. (Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images)

The second week of the 2023 NFL season has come and gone, and there were plenty of moments captured on camera.

Click through the gallery above to see the photos of the week that was.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.