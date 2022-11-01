Expand / Collapse search
Minnesota Vikings
NFL trade deadline: Vikings acquire Pro Bowler from division rival

TJ Hockenson was a Pro Bowler for the Lions in 2020

Ryan Gaydos
As the NFL trade deadline neared, two NFC North teams made a deal on Tuesday.

The Detroit Lions traded tight end T.J. Hockenson to the Minnesota Vikings for a 2023 fourth-round draft pick and a conditional 2024 fourth-round draft pick. The Vikings announced the trade.

The Lions made Hockenson their No. 8 overall pick in the 2019 draft out of Iowa. He emerged as a top target for Detroit quarterbacks Matthew Stafford and Jared Goff but the team itself was never able to do enough to win games and push into the postseason.

In 47 games with the Lions, Hockenson caught 186 passes for 2,068 yards and 15 touchdowns. He was a Pro Bowler in 2020 after recording 67 catches for 723 yards and six touchdowns.

He now gets to play for the Vikings, who are 6-1 on the season and sit on top of the NFC North. The team is ninth in points scored and 15th in yards gained entering Week 9. Kirk Cousins and company led the way to a 34-26 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.

Cousins gets another weapon to throw to with Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen off to great seasons. Seven Vikings players have receiving touchdowns already this year.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News Digital.