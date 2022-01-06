NFL drawing up Super Bowl contingency plans in case COVID forces move from Los Angeles area

The NFL says it still plans to hold the Super Bowl at SoFi Stadium near Los Angeles in February despite reports the big game could be moved from California due to the latest coronavirus surge and the state’s restrictions.

The league said it's "standard" practice to have backup locations for all regular and postseason games, but it still plans on "playing Super Bowl 56 as scheduled at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 13," NFL spokesperson Brian McCarthy said in a statement.

The stadium, home to the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers, is actually located in Inglewood, California, just outside L.A. It opened in 2020 on the site of the old Hollywood Park Racetrack.

California officials this week announced an extension of the state's indoor mask mandate until Feb. 15.

CALIFORNIA EXTENDS MASK MANDATE THROUGH FEB. 15 AMID SURGE OF COVID-19 CASES

"We have contacted several clubs to inquire about stadium availability in the event we cannot play the Super Bowl as scheduled due to weather-related issues or unforeseen circumstances," he said.

The Dallas Cowboys' AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, was one of the facilities reportedly considered as an alternate site.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly told FOX 11 of Los Angeles that the state will work with the NFL regarding coronavirus restrictions and safety protocols for the game but he was unequivocal: "The Super Bowl is coming to LA."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.