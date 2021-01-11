NFL stars advise Alabama's Jaylen Waddle to remove himself from national title game

Alabama star Jaylen Waddle made his first appearance in a game in nearly three months as the team looks to defeat Ohio State for the college football national championship.

On Alabama’s first drive, Waddle caught a pass for 15 yards but appeared to come up lame. He limped from one side of the field to the other after the play. Najee Harris would later score near the goal line to put Crimson Tide up six points early in the game.

Waddle was coming back from a fractured ankle and it looked like he may not have been 100% healthy to play against Ohio State.

The wide receiver is expected to turn pro after the game and be a first-round draft pick.

NFL stars were wondering why he was even playing, and saying that he should just take himself out.

Waddle has been out since late October when he fractured his ankle against Tennessee. He had surgery after the game but hasn’t played since.

Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian told reporters last week that Waddle had returned to practice but didn’t delve into what his status was for the national title game.

"We’ll see where it goes from here," the coach said. "Clearly we’ve got about a week or so until the game."

Waddle had 557 receiving yards and four touchdowns in Alabama’s first four games of the season.

