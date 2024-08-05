Simone Biles exceeds her own expectations at Paris Olympics with 4 medals

Simone Biles added to her legacy in the sport she’s dominated for the last eight years.

Biles wrapped up the Paris Olympics with a silver medal in the floor exercise and may have been able to win a gold medal if it wasn’t for a lingering misstep. She missed out on a podium spot on the balance beam following a fall, which ultimately cost her points.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Regardless, Biles’ impressive run at the Summer Games finished with four medals in total. She won gold in the team final, all-around and vault competitions and it was a completely different Biles than what fans saw at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

"I can’t be more proud of how I’ve done," Biles said. "I’m 27 years old walking away from this Games with four medals to add to my collection. Not mad about it."

First, Biles scared practically the entire United States when she tweaked her calf on the floor during warmups. She managed to push through and participated in all of the events the team needed her in.

Biles led the team, which included Jade Carey, Jordan Chiles, Suni Lee and Hezly Rivera, to a gold medal in the team event. They scored a 171.296, nearly six full points better than Italy.

AMERICAN KRISTEN FAULKNER AUTHORS STUNNING GOLD MEDAL VICTORY IN WOMEN'S ROAD RACE AT PARIS OLYMPICS

In the all-around, Biles scored a 59.131, which was good enough to defeat Brazil’s Rebeca Andrade and teammate Lee.

Vault gold was next for Biles. It was the second time she’s won gold in the event. Her 15.300 was enough to top Andrade and Carey for the top spot.

The balance beam didn’t go the way she or anyone else would have wanted, but maintaining on the floor gave her the No. 2 spot with Chiles finishing right behind her.

Biles has 11 Olympic medals – the most by any American gymnast in Olympic history. She’s tied for second place all-time with Věra Čáslavská, of the country then known as Czechoslovakia, and seven medals behind former Soviet Union’s Larisa Latynina.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I’ve accomplished way (more than I thought I would)," Biles added. "A couple years ago, I didn’t think I’d be back here."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.