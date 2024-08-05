Expand / Collapse search
Olympics

Simone Biles exceeds her own expectations at Paris Olympics with 4 medals

Biles has 11 total Olympic medals in women's gymnastics -- most by an American

Ryan Gaydos
Published
Simone Biles added to her legacy in the sport she’s dominated for the last eight years.

Biles wrapped up the Paris Olympics with a silver medal in the floor exercise and may have been able to win a gold medal if it wasn’t for a lingering misstep. She missed out on a podium spot on the balance beam following a fall, which ultimately cost her points.

Simone Biles with 4 medals

Simone Biles holds up her medals during the women's artistic gymnastics individual apparatus finals at Bercy Arena at the Paris Olympics, Monday, Aug. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

Regardless, Biles’ impressive run at the Summer Games finished with four medals in total. She won gold in the team final, all-around and vault competitions and it was a completely different Biles than what fans saw at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

"I can’t be more proud of how I’ve done," Biles said. "I’m 27 years old walking away from this Games with four medals to add to my collection. Not mad about it."

First, Biles scared practically the entire United States when she tweaked her calf on the floor during warmups. She managed to push through and participated in all of the events the team needed her in.

Biles led the team, which included Jade Carey, Jordan Chiles, Suni Lee and Hezly Rivera, to a gold medal in the team event. They scored a 171.296, nearly six full points better than Italy.

Medals of Simone Biles

Simone Biles' medals from the Paris Olympics on Monday, Aug. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

In the all-around, Biles scored a 59.131, which was good enough to defeat Brazil’s Rebeca Andrade and teammate Lee.

Vault gold was next for Biles. It was the second time she’s won gold in the event. Her 15.300 was enough to top Andrade and Carey for the top spot.

The balance beam didn’t go the way she or anyone else would have wanted, but maintaining on the floor gave her the No. 2 spot with Chiles finishing right behind her.

Biles has 11 Olympic medals – the most by any American gymnast in Olympic history. She’s tied for second place all-time with Věra Čáslavská, of the country then known as Czechoslovakia, and seven medals behind former Soviet Union’s Larisa Latynina.

Simone Biles smiles

Simone Biles smiles after winning silver during the women's artistic gymnastics individual floor finals at the Paris Olympics, Monday, Aug. 5, 2024.  (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

"I’ve accomplished way (more than I thought I would)," Biles added. "A couple years ago, I didn’t think I’d be back here."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.