Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Green Bay Packers
Published

NFL to review Packers' COVID-19 protocols following Aaron Rodgers' positive test: report

Rodgers is not vaccinated but told reporters in August that he had been 'immunized'

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 4 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 4

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The Green Bay Packers' COVID-19 protocols are being reviewed by the NFL after Aaron Rodgers, who was previously believed to have been vaccinated, tested positive on Wednesday. 

The league issued a statement on Wednesday in response to questions over the Packers’ protocols following the revelation that Rodgers had not been vaccinated. 

BILL SIMMONS RIPS AARON RODGERS OVER VACCINE CONTROVERSY: ‘I THINK HE’S BEEN A DIVA THE LAST COUPLE OF YEARS’  

"The primary responsibility for enforcement of the COVID protocols within club facilities rests with each club," the statement read, via NFL Network. "Failure to properly enforce the protocols has resulted in discipline being assessed against individual clubs in the past. The league is aware of the current situation in Green Bay and will be reviewing the matter with the Packers."

Packers' Aaron Rodgers is congratulated after running for a touchdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Packers' Aaron Rodgers is congratulated after running for a touchdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)

Rodgers will be absent from Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs after multiple reports indicated he would be out 10 days because of the league’s policy for unvaccinated players who test positive. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

According to the NFL Network, the reigning NFL MVP is not vaccinated but he told reportein August – when directly asked about his vaccine status – that he had been "immunized" and would not "judge those" who choose not to. 

Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers jogs toward the locker room after the Packers defeated the San Francisco 49ers 30-28 on Sept. 26, 2021, at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers jogs toward the locker room after the Packers defeated the San Francisco 49ers 30-28 on Sept. 26, 2021, at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. (Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports)

Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer noted in a tweet that Rodgers appeared to be in violation of COVID-19 protocols while talking to the media during press conferences, unmasked.

Aaron Rodgers of the Packers calls a play against the Washington Football Team at Lambeau Field on Oct. 24, 2021, in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Aaron Rodgers of the Packers calls a play against the Washington Football Team at Lambeau Field on Oct. 24, 2021, in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He reported in another tweet that the Packers have unvaccinated players speak to the media via zoom and that the NFL declined to comment on whether the Packers had flagged or warned the team about the protocol violations.

Paulina Dedaj is a Digital Reporter for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Paulina Dedaj on Twitter at @PaulinaDedaj. If you've got a tip, you can email Paulina at Paulina.Dedaj@fox.com