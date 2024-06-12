Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

NFL

NFL RedZone's Scott Hanson films 'jack-wagon' who recorded scene of car crash for viral TikTok

Hanson says he was making sure TikToker wasn't tampering with evidence

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for June 12 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for June 12

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NFL RedZone host Scott Hanson confirmed on Tuesday that he was the bystander filming a TikTok prank after a car crash in a now-viral video.

The nonfatal crash resulted in one car being flipped over; it's unknown when the crash occurred.

In the TikTok, though, the user could be seen reaching into the overturned car and taking out a half-cut watermelon, which presumably had been placed there earlier in setting up for the video.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Scott Hanson

Host Scott Hanson speaks onstage during the NFL Draft on April 30, 2022, in Las Vegas. (David Becker/Getty Images)

Once the videographer exits the vehicle, Hanson can be heard in the background, "Hey dude, what are you doing?"

The camera then pans to Hanson, who himself was filming the ordeal. The video shows Hanson explaining in the video that the TikToker had pulled a watermelon from the car.

The caption of the video reads, "he #mad."

"I video’d him in case what he was doing was illegal - (tampering with the scene of a crime?). So disappointing," Hanson said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Scott Hanson at NFL Draft

NFL Network host Scott Hanson presents onstage during the NFL Draft at Union Station in Kansas City, Missouri, on April 29, 2023. (Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

FALCONS' CONTROVERSIAL SELECTION OF MICHAEL PENIX JR WAS 'VERY SMART,' MICHAEL VICK SAYS

"I was a witness – I wasn’t in either car. Terrible crash," Hanston wrote in a separate post. "I checked on the survivors and then saw that jack-wagon trying to exploit the situation for his social media. I suppose I shouldn’t be surprised, but I was/am. Disheartening…

"2 ppl could’ve died, & that clown was excited about his Tik Tok. I couldn’t believe it…He jetted when the police were pulling up."

Scott Hanson and Roger Goodell

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, left, talks with NFL Network's Scott Hanson at Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on Feb. 13, 2022. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Hanson has hosted NFL RedZone since its launch in 2009 and will do similar work with the Olympics for NBC this summer.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.