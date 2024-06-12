NFL RedZone's Scott Hanson films 'jack-wagon' who recorded scene of car crash for viral TikTok

NFL RedZone host Scott Hanson confirmed on Tuesday that he was the bystander filming a TikTok prank after a car crash in a now-viral video.

The nonfatal crash resulted in one car being flipped over; it's unknown when the crash occurred.

In the TikTok, though, the user could be seen reaching into the overturned car and taking out a half-cut watermelon, which presumably had been placed there earlier in setting up for the video.

Once the videographer exits the vehicle, Hanson can be heard in the background, "Hey dude, what are you doing?"

The camera then pans to Hanson, who himself was filming the ordeal. The video shows Hanson explaining in the video that the TikToker had pulled a watermelon from the car.

The caption of the video reads, "he #mad."

"I video’d him in case what he was doing was illegal - (tampering with the scene of a crime?). So disappointing," Hanson said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

"I was a witness – I wasn’t in either car. Terrible crash," Hanston wrote in a separate post. "I checked on the survivors and then saw that jack-wagon trying to exploit the situation for his social media. I suppose I shouldn’t be surprised, but I was/am. Disheartening…

"2 ppl could’ve died, & that clown was excited about his Tik Tok. I couldn’t believe it…He jetted when the police were pulling up."

Hanson has hosted NFL RedZone since its launch in 2009 and will do similar work with the Olympics for NBC this summer.

