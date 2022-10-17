NFL power rankings: Eagles nest on top with Bills, Vikings lurking after six weeks

Through six weeks of the NFL season, the Philadelphia Eagles remain undefeated.

Jalen Hurts and company defeated the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday to move to 6-0 to start the year and the team is taking their winning streak into the bye week. When they get out, the Eagles will face their in-state rival – the Pittsburgh Steelers – for Pennsylvania supremacy.

The Buffalo Bills are largely considered one of the best teams in the NFL. They moved to 5-1 with a victory over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. The Bills stay at No. 2 in the latest power rankings but could likely move up should the Eagles ever lose this season.

The New York Giants and Minnesota Vikings both moved up thanks to their wins. The Chiefs didn’t fall too far after their loss to the Bills.

The Eagles, Bills and Vikings all have bye weeks in Week 7.

Read below to see how the rest of the rankings played out.

--

1). Philadelphia Eagles (6-0)

Previous rank: 1

Week 6 result: 26-17 win over Cowboys

Week 7 matchup: Bye

The Eagles stay undefeated and are a no-brainer at No. 1.

--

2). Buffalo Bills (5-1)

Previous rank: 2

Week 6 result: 24-20 win over Chiefs

Week 7 matchup: Bye

The Bills eked out a big win over Kansas City on the road. Buffalo, ranked either No. 1 or 2 in points scored, yards gained and points and yards allowed, takes a bye into Week 7.

--

3). Minnesota Vikings (5-1)

Previous rank: 4

Week 6 result: 24-16 win over Dolphins

Week 7 matchup: Bye

The Vikings are doing enough to win games but will have to focus on consistency from here on out. A 5-1 start is great, but being 14th in points scored and 20th in yards gained doesn’t look great in comparison to the other top teams. When Minnesota returns from a bye, they play the Arizona Cardinals at home.

--

4). Kansas City Chiefs (4-2)

Previous rank: 3

Week 6 result: 24-20 loss to Bills

Week 7 matchup: Sunday @ 49ers

The Chiefs put up a valiant effort in what many believe is a preview of this year’s AFC Championship. Kansas City gets another test on the road against the San Francisco 49ers.

--

5). New York Giants (5-1)

Previous rank: 9

Week 6 result: 24-20 win over Ravens

Week 7 matchup: Sunday @ Jaguars

The Giants have a chance to make a statement with a dominant win over the Jaguars. A convincing victory will put them in an even more positive light after pulling off the upset against the Ravens.

--

6). Dallas Cowboys (4-2)

Previous rank: 5

Week 6 result: 26-17 loss to Eagles

Week 7 matchup: Sunday vs Lions

Dallas’ defense is still a force to be reckoned with. The team clawed back against the Eagles but fell short. The Lions should beware the hungry team and Dak Prescott’s return around the corner.

--

7). New York Jets (4-2)

Previous rank: 14

Week 6 result: 27-10 win over Packers

Week 7 matchup: Sunday @ Broncos

The Jets have built up some momentum after three straight victories over the Steelers, Dolphins and Packers. New York’s young players have gelled very well in the first six weeks of the season. But the schedule gets a bit testy from here.

--

8). Los Angeles Chargers (4-2)

Previous rank: 11

Week 6 result: 19-16 win over Broncos

Week 7 matchup: Sunday vs. Seahawks

The Chargers didn’t look too convincing in Monday’s win over the Broncos. But never count out the Chargers with Justin Herbert at quarterback. He should be getting Keenan Allen back soon.

--

9). Baltimore Ravens (3-3)

Previous rank: 8

Week 6 result: 24-20 loss to Giants

Week 7 matchup: Sunday vs. Browns

The Ravens are coming off a loss to the Giants on the road, but still hold a slight advantage in the AFC North. Baltimore will look to avoid an upset against the Browns on Sunday.

--

10). Cincinnati Bengals (3-3)

Previous rank: 16

Week 6 result: 30-26 win over Saints

Week 7 matchup: Sunday vs. Falcons

The Bengals fought to beat the Saints on Sunday and have now won three out of their last four games. Cincinnati has a plus-23-point differential and this could be the time when Joe Burrow finally gets going.

--

11). Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-3)

12). Atlanta Falcons (3-3)

13). Green Bay Packers (3-3)

14). San Francisco 49ers (3-3)

15). Tennessee Titans (3-2)

16). Los Angeles Rams (3-3)

17). Miami Dolphins (3-3)

18). New England Patriots (3-3)

19). Seattle Seahawks (3-3)

20). Indianapolis Colts (3-2-1)

21). Pittsburgh Steelers (2-4)

22). Jacksonville Jaguars (2-4)

23). New Orleans Saints (2-4)

24). Denver Broncos (2-4)

25). Arizona Cardinals (2-4)

26). Washington Commanders (2-4)

27). Cleveland Browns (2-4)

28). Chicago Bears (2-4)

29). Detroit Lions (1-4)

30). Las Vegas Raiders (1-4)

31). Houston Texans (1-3-1)

32). Carolina Panthers (1-5)