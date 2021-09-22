Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

NFL
Published

NFL Power Rankings 2021: Top 10 teams ahead of Week 3

Can anyone knock the Bucs off the top of the list?

Daniel Canova
By Daniel Canova | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 22 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 22

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A lot of new teams have popped last week. It's still a little too early to see which teams are contenders or pretenders, but there are some teams that have jumped out to 2-0 starts and appear to be real threats to make some noise.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The Broncos, led by quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, are one team off to an undefeated start, however, they just missed cracking this list. And there are a bunch of 1-1 teams, including the Los Angeles Chargers, Seattle Seahawks, Cleveland Browns and Dallas Cowboys, all of whom could eventually make their way into the top 10.

Here are the top 10 teams heading into Week 3.

10. Carolina Panthers

Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold passes against the New Orleans Saints during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. 

Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold passes against the New Orleans Saints during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C.  ((AP Photo/Nell Redmond))

Record: 2-0

Week 2 result: 26-7 win over Saints

Outlook: Sam Darnold appears to have found a home in Carolina. He threw for 305 yards and two touchdowns in a big win over their NFC South rivals. Next up is a Thursday night matchup against the Texans.

9. Las Vegas Raiders

Head coach Jon Gruden of the Las Vegas Raiders looks on in the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field on Sept. 19, 2021, in Pittsburgh, Pa.

Head coach Jon Gruden of the Las Vegas Raiders looks on in the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field on Sept. 19, 2021, in Pittsburgh, Pa. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

Record: 2-0

Week 2 result: 26-17 win over Steelers

Outlook: The Raiders rolled to two big wins over the Ravens and Steelers. And they have a real chance to make it three in a row when they host the Dolphins in Week 3.

8. Buffalo Bills

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen raises his arms at the end of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Bills defeated the Dolphins 35-0. 

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen raises his arms at the end of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Bills defeated the Dolphins 35-0.  ((AP Photo/Hans Deryk))

Record: 1-1

Week 2 result: 35-0 win over Dolphins

Outlook: After a disappointing home loss to the Steelers to kick off the season, the Bills rolled to a big shutout victory over the Dolphins last week. Next up, Buffalo hosts the Washington Football Team.

7. Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones rushes with the football during the first quarter against the Detroit Lions at Sept. 20, 2021, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.

Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones rushes with the football during the first quarter against the Detroit Lions at Sept. 20, 2021, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. (Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports)

Record: 1-1

Week 2 result: 35-17 win over Lions

Outlook: Aaron Rodgers and the Packers returned to form on "Monday Night Football" against the Lions. The future Hall of Famer completed 22 of 27 passes for 255 yards and four TDs in the win. The Packers travel to San Francisco to face the 49ers next.

6. San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings (15) celebrates a touchdown with teammate George Kittle (85) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Philadelphia.

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings (15) celebrates a touchdown with teammate George Kittle (85) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Philadelphia. ((AP Photo/Matt Rourke))

Record: 2-0

Week 2 result: 17-11 win over Eagles

Outlook: It wasn't pretty, but the 49ers got the job done against the Eagles in Philly. Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo completed 22 of 30 passes for 189 yards and one score in the victory. San Francisco hosts the Packers in a showdown Sunday night.

5. Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) walks off the field after an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Baltimore. Baltimore won 36-35.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) walks off the field after an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Baltimore. Baltimore won 36-35. ((AP Photo/Julio Cortez))

Record: 1-1

Week 2 result: 36-35 loss to Ravens

Outlook: Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs suffered their first setback of the season when they traveled to Baltimore to face the Ravens in Week 2. Kansas City's offense is clicking on all cylinders, but if the Chiefs want to return to the Super Bowl, they need to get their defense in order.

4. Baltimore Ravens

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) celebrates scoring a fourth- quarter touchdown  against the Kansas City Chiefs at M&amp;T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Md.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) celebrates scoring a fourth- quarter touchdown  against the Kansas City Chiefs at M&amp;T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Md. (Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports)

Record: 1-1

Week 2 result: 36-35 win over Chiefs

Outlook: Lamar Jackson put the Ravens on his back and carried them to a big win over Kansas City. Jackson, a former NFL MVP, completed 18 of 26 passes for 239 yards and one touchdown. He also added 16 carries for 107 yards and two more scores on the ground. Next up, the Lions.

3. Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) celebrates his touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz.

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) celebrates his touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Record: 2-0

Week 2 result: 34-33 win over Vikings

Outlook: Kyler Murray is one of the top frontrunners for NFL MVP through two weeks. He completed 29 of 36 passes for 400 yards with three touchdowns and added 31 yards and one more score on the ground. The Cardinals have a great chance to move to 3-0 when they travel to Jacksonville to face the Jaguars next.

2. Los Angeles Rams

Indianapolis Colts' Marlon Mack (25) is tackled by Los Angeles Rams' Darious Williams (11) and Kenny Young (41) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Indianapolis, Ind.

Indianapolis Colts' Marlon Mack (25) is tackled by Los Angeles Rams' Darious Williams (11) and Kenny Young (41) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Indianapolis, Ind. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Record: 2-0

Week 2 result: 27-24 win over Colts

Outlook: Matthew Stafford and the Rams pulled out a three-point victory over the Colts in Indianapolis. If they continue to click on all cylinders, both offensively and defensively, they have a great chance at becoming the second team to host the Super Bowl. Next is a huge matchup against the Buccaneers.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

1. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski spikes the football after scoring on a 20-yard pass play against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski spikes the football after scoring on a 20-yard pass play against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken) (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

Record: 2-0

Week 2 result: 48-25 win over Falcons

Outlook: The defending Super Bowl champs rolled to victories over the Cowboys and Falcons to start their title defense, but now they will be tested for the first time this season when they travel to Los Angeles to face the Rams. Last year, the Rams pulled out a 27-24 win over the Bucs in Tampa. Tom Brady and the boys will look to seek revenge.

Dan Canova is a Digital Reporter for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Dan Canova on Twitter at @DanCanova. If you've got a tip, you can email Dan at Daniel.Canova@fox.com