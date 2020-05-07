NFL player Earl Thomas of Ravens was held at gunpoint by wife after alleged affair, police say

The wife of Baltimore Ravens free safety Earl Thomas III is accused of having briefly held a loaded gun to her husband's head last month after she allegedly caught him cheating on her, according to police in Texas.

Nina Thomas allegedly held a loaded pistol “less than a foot” from the head of the seven-time Pro Bowler after using Snapchat to track him to a rental home in Austin -- where she found him in bed with another woman, according to court documents obtained by TMZ.

Earl Thomas, who turns 31 Thursday, reportedly had managed to grab the gun away from her before police arrived.

The NFL player posted a video on Instagram on Wednesday to address the report, saying he wanted to get ahead of the story.

"Stuff like this happens, bro," he said. "We're trying to live the best life we possibly can but sometimes it doesn't go as planned."

He asked his followers on social media for prayers. In the video, he didn't appear to deny that something happened during the alleged domestic dispute.

When Austin police arrived at the home around 3:41 a.m. April 13, they "observed that a black female wearing an orange sweater with a knife in her hand, later identified as Nina Thomas, was chasing a shirtless black male, later identified as Earl Thomas, with a pistol in his hand around a vehicle," the TMZ report said.

Officers drew their weapons, ordering both husband and wife to the ground, and they complied without incident, according to the website. Police added that Thomas had taken the gun away from Nina before any shots were fired.

The two had reportedly been in an argument earlier at their home, which prompted Thomas to leave with his brother, Seth. After tracking them down, Nina took her husband's 9mm Beretta pistol and arrived at the Airbnb with two other women with the intention of scaring him, according to TMZ.

Nina later admitted "that she took out the magazine thinking that the gun could not fire," but cops said there was a “round in the chamber” of the gun, the report said.

One of the women who was at the home with Thomas and his brother told police she heard Nina yelling: “I got something for all you hoes," according to the report.

Nina Thomas' attorney, Jonathan Goins, denied the allegations in remarks to TMZ.

"I am here to declare that my client unequivocally and categorically denies these allegations and we look forward to our day in court where we can clear her good name," he said.

Nina Thomas was arrested for investigation of burglary of a residence with intent to commit aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. She was later released on bond, while Thomas wasn't arrested, according to the report.

Thomas, a key member of the Seattle Seahawks' famed "Legion of Boom" defense, won a Super Bowl with the team following the 2013 season.

He was drafted by the Seahawks in the first round of the 2010 NFL Draft out of the University of Texas, playing for the club until being traded to Baltimore in 2019. Thomas has netted 713 tackles and 30 interceptions during his NFL career and was voted to 2010's All-Decade Team.

The Ravens are seen as one of the favorites to win the Super Bowl this upcoming season. They had the best record in the NFL last season before being upset in the divisional round of the postseason by the Tennessee Titans.