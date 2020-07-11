NFL players DeAndre Baker, Quinton Dunbar accused of paying robbery victims to change testimony: report

NFL defensive backs DeAndre Baker and Quinton Dunbar are reportedly accused of paying off the victims of their alleged robbery in exchange for changing their stories.

Evidence gathered in the case against Baker, who plays for the New York Giants, and Dunbar of the Seattle Seahawks allegedly shows Dominic Johnson, a friend of the players, overseeing a monetary exchange with the victims at Dunbar’s attorney’s office, the New York Daily News reported Friday, citing a police warrant.

The four alleged victims in the Florida robbery told investigators they were paid off to recant their initial testimony against Baker and Dunbar, according to the Daily News. There is video evidence to back up the claims, the newspaper said.

According to the paper, Dunbar’s lawyer Michael Grieco, the friend who oversaw the payments, another unidentified person and the victims were at Grieco's office on May 15. The video reportedly shows the money being exchanged. Johnson also reportedly admitted to getting the victims to change their stories in an Instagram direct message.

Lawyers for Baker and Dunbar vehemently deny paying off victims.

“Law enforcement, both local and federal, was advised from day one and beyond that the alleged 'victims' in this case were actively extorting Baker and Dunbar,” Grieco told The Seattle Times. “These men fabricated a robbery story after waiting an hour to call police and then immediately began contacting the players demanding money.

“My office obtained accurate and truthful affidavits consistent with the independent witness and my client's account. These 'victims' are seasoned career criminals who have been arrested and/or convicted of crimes ranging from conspiracy to commit murder to human trafficking to filing a false police report. Mr. Dunbar took and passed a polygraph confirming that he did not participate in or witness any robbery.”

Bradford Cohen, Baker’s attorney, told ESPN that he’s been in contact with law enforcement about a blackmail campaign against his client. Cohen said no offer or payment was made by Baker. He said the victims were coming up with an “extortion scheme.”

Dunbar and Baker were allegedly at a cookout in May when a fight broke out, and Baker purportedly pulled out a handgun, according to the warrant. Baker, Dunbar and two other men were accused of robbing people of thousands of dollars, watches and other valuables, witnesses told investigators.

Dunbar was charged with four counts of armed robbery. Baker was charged with four counts of armed robbery with a firearm and four counts of aggravated assault with a firearm in the incident.

Baker and Dunbar have both apologized to their teams.