NFL Network host pushes for Super Bowl schedule change: 'I want it on Saturday'

The NFL announced last year that it will now schedule a game for the day after Thanksgiving

By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
Football fans across America have long called for the Monday after the Super Bowl to be recognized as a national holiday, for obvious reasons. 

However, NFL Network host Kyle Brandt has a better idea, move the big game to Saturday. 

Kansas City Chiefs place kicker Harrison Butker, #7, unsuccessfully attempts a field goal against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl LVII football game, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Arizona. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

The league announced last year that for the first time ever, it will schedule a 3 p.m. game on the Friday after Thanksgiving. During an appearance on "SI Media with Jimmy Traina" on Thursday, the "Good Morning Football" host shared his enthusiasm over the scheduling change, but added that the NFL should not stop there. 

"I think the Black Friday game walks so that Super Bowl Saturday can run. I’ve been pushing for that for years. I want Super Bowl Saturday."

Brandt continued, "I got to interview [Roger] Goodell once. Goodell and I have a very comfortable, jocular relationship, and I pitched him on the air, ‘Super Bowl Saturday, Roger.’ And I just wanna speak for the people – Yes, if you’re thinking it’s because I wanna drink and eat with impunity, yes, that’s the reason why. Why can’t we make this on Saturday? And he laughed, but he gave the answer, ‘well the audience on Sunday blah, blah, blah,’ and I get it, but I don’t care. I want it on Saturday."

NFL Network host Kyle Brandt presents on stage during round three of the 2022 NFL Draft on April 28, 2022 in Las Vegas. (Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

Earlier this year, lawmakers in Tennessee proposed a bill to recognize the Monday after the Super Bowl as a state holiday in place of Columbus Day. 

However, according to data collected by the WorkForce Institute, a change might be necessary to combat many absences and a lack of productivity in the office. 

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurtsk #1, reacts after their loss against the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL Super Bowl LVII football game, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Arizona. Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurtsk #1, reacts after their loss against the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL Super Bowl LVII football game, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Arizona. Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Their research from early February indicated that 18.8 million people may miss the day after the Super Bowl, while 33% of people would be less productive than usual on that Monday.

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.