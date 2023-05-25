Expand / Collapse search
NFL legend Troy Aikman blitzes beer brands that 'are taking shortcuts to gain consumers' amid Bud Light uproar

Bud Light is paying the price over the Dylan Mulvaney controversy

Ryan Gaydos
Sen. Ted Cruz says Bud Light was trying to ‘target teenagers’ with Dylan Mulvaney ad Video

Sen. Ted Cruz says Bud Light was trying to ‘target teenagers’ with Dylan Mulvaney ad

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, discusses weaponization in the federal government and the Durham report and explains why he is calling for an investigation into Bud Light over its transgender ad.

Dallas Cowboys legend Troy Aikman attempted Tuesday to appeal to beer-drinkers and took a shot at competitors amid the controversy over Bud Light’s marketing campaign with transgender female influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

Aikman, who owns Eight Elite Light Lager, tweeted a video trying to steer the conversation over to "what really matters."

Troy Aikman in Los Angeles

Troy Aikman attends WME Sports cocktail party at Endeavor Lounge at Catch LA on Feb. 11, 2022, in Los Angeles. (Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Endeavor)

"AUTHENTICITY MATTERS. Lately there's been a lot of talk about beer companies and not nearly enough conversation about what really matters – the beer itself," the three-time Super Bowl champion tweeted. "Some brands are taking shortcuts to gain consumers. We're committed to producing a first-class product. No hidden agenda. No distractions. Come join Team EIGHT."

In the video, Aikman is sitting at a desk with a case of Eight Light Lager in front of him.

"Everyone’s talking about beer companies these days," he said. "But nobody’s talking about beer. I started Eight with the goal of creating a company dedicated to making really great light beer. No agenda, no distractions. Just great f---ing beer."

Troy Aikman in Chicago

Troy Aikman at the game between the Bears and the New Orleans Saints at Soldier Field on Oct. 20, 2019, in Chicago. (David Banks/Getty Images)

Bud Light’s marketing campaign has taken a toll on its customers and brand over the last month. The company is offering a rebate for customers from eligible states. The rebate promises an amount "equivalent to the purchase price of one (1) 15-pack or larger, up to $15" of Bud Light, Budweiser, Budweiser Select or Budweiser Select 55 paid via Anheuser-Busch Digital Prepaid Mastercard.

Based on recent prices for Bud Light products, however, in some cases this would be giving packs of beer away for free.

Online searches of local beer retailers find many offers under $15 for 15-packs or larger of these Budweiser products, making the products free after rebate, excluding sales tax or any state restrictions.

The Mulvaney-branded Bud Light can was featured to honor the completion of "365 days of girlhood."

The videos kickstarted conservative efforts to boycott the product. Though Anheuser-Busch insisted that the can was not intended to be publicly sold, the outrage continued to affect sales. According to data from Bump Williams Consulting, sales for Bud Light were down by 23.6% compared to one year ago.

Bud light neon sign

Bud Light has reportedly informed wholesalers it would buy back unsold product once it expires as the company continues to face backlash from its polarizing pact with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney. (LightRocket via Getty Images)

Aikman’s beer is only found in Texas, according to its website. A percentage of its revenue also goes to charity organizations, including the Military Warriors Support Foundation, Back on My Feet, The Common Market and Project Lorenzo.

Fox News’ Lindsay Kornick and Alexa Moutevelis contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.