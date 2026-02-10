NFL legend explains why losing in conference title games was harder than the Super Bowl

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Legendary NFL head coach Bill Cowher explained why losing in the conference championship was much tougher to deal with than losing the Super Bowl.

Cowher led the Steelers to two Super Bowl appearances from 1992 to 2006. The team came up just short in 1995 against the Dallas Cowboys. However, his teams lost in the AFC Championship four times.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

He said in an interview on "The Dan Patrick Show" on Monday that the what-if scenarios are always lingering while watching the Super Bowl.

"Losing the (conference) championship game was much harder," he said. "And I lost that four times. I've lost a Super Bowl once, won it once. But losing those championship games was harder because, you know, you sit there for two weeks and you're looking at the team that you had a chance to beat and you could have beaten them. Look at the Rams, they coulda gotten there. Did Denver, if they woulda had their quarterback, is it a different outcome?

SAINTS ROOKIE TYLER SHOUGH REVEALS DREW BREES MENTORSHIP SECRETS BEHIND SUCCESSFUL SEASON: 'HE'S AWESOME'

"After this game? After next weekend, everyone is watching NCAA basketball. There’s no more football. There’s finality to what you do."

Cowher added that when he won the Super Bowl in 2005, he got right back to work. He watched his daughter play basketball and did chores that were put off until the season was over.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Then, he had to get ready for the NFL Combine with free agency and the draft behind that.