Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Pittsburgh Steelers

NFL legend explains why losing in conference title games was harder than the Super Bowl

Cowher won a Super Bowl while with the Steelers but lost the AFC title game four times

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
close
Robert Griffin III on Super Bowl LX, Seahawks’ dominance, Sam Darnold | FULL INTERVIEW | The Herd Video

Robert Griffin III on Super Bowl LX, Seahawks’ dominance, Sam Darnold | FULL INTERVIEW | The Herd

Robert Griffin III joins Colin Cowherd to discuss the Seattle Seahawks winning Super Bowl LX over the New England Patriots in dominant fashion, and what this win means for Sam Darnold.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Legendary NFL head coach Bill Cowher explained why losing in the conference championship was much tougher to deal with than losing the Super Bowl.

Cowher led the Steelers to two Super Bowl appearances from 1992 to 2006. The team came up just short in 1995 against the Dallas Cowboys. However, his teams lost in the AFC Championship four times.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Bill Cowher talks to a ref

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Bill Cowher during game against the Cleveland Browns at Cleveland Browns Stadium on Nov. 14, 2004. (Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports)

He said in an interview on "The Dan Patrick Show" on Monday that the what-if scenarios are always lingering while watching the Super Bowl.

"Losing the (conference) championship game was much harder," he said. "And I lost that four times. I've lost a Super Bowl once, won it once. But losing those championship games was harder because, you know, you sit there for two weeks and you're looking at the team that you had a chance to beat and you could have beaten them. Look at the Rams, they coulda gotten there. Did Denver, if they woulda had their quarterback, is it a different outcome?

Bill Cowher talks on CBS

CBS sports broadcaster Bill Cowher before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High on Nov. 16, 2025. (Ron Chenoy/Imagn Images)

SAINTS ROOKIE TYLER SHOUGH REVEALS DREW BREES MENTORSHIP SECRETS BEHIND SUCCESSFUL SEASON: 'HE'S AWESOME'

"After this game? After next weekend, everyone is watching NCAA basketball. There’s no more football. There’s finality to what you do."

Cowher added that when he won the Super Bowl in 2005, he got right back to work. He watched his daughter play basketball and did chores that were put off until the season was over.

Bill Cowher before the Lions-Packers game

Bill Cowher on set for the "Thursday Night Football" before the game between the Detroit Lions and the Green Bay Packers at Ford Field on Dec. 3, 2015. (Tim Fuller/USA TODAY Sports)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Then, he had to get ready for the NFL Combine with free agency and the draft behind that.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue