Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New York Jets
Published

NFL legend Brett Favre says Aaron Rodgers ‘will do great’ with the Jets

Favre played for the Jets during the 2008 season

Joe Morgan
By Joe Morgan | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 26 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 26

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The New York Jets are counting on Aaron Rodgers to take them to the promised land as he enters his 19th season in the NFL. 

It’s a move that is eerily similar to the one New York made 15 years ago when the organization traded for Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre. 

Brett Favre is introduced in New York

New York Jets Quarterback Brett Favre(R) and New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg (L) pose for a photo  during a press conference to Welcome Brett Favre to New York at City Hall on August 8, 2008 in New York City.   (Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

Favre was entering his 18th season at the age of 38, while Rodgers will be playing his 19th season at the age of 39. 

AARON RODGERS ARRIVES AT JETS' FACILITY, GREETED BY MEMBERS OF ORGANIZATION

And while the Favre era in New York did not go as planned, the Hall of Fame quarterback thinks the Rodgers era will go swimmingly. 

"Aaron will do great!!!!" Favre said in a text message to ESPN's Ed Werder. "He will handle the transition as well as anyone. [He's a] very smart and instinctive person, on and off the field. In other words, you're not going to catch him by surprise very often.

"And I think [he's] the best at making everyone around him better. I would rather not bet at all than best against him."

Aaron Rodgers and Brett Favre at Lambeau Field

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) watches a tribute to Bart Starr with Leann Nelson and Brett Favre during a game between the Green Bay Packers and the Minnesota Vikings on September 15, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, WI.  (Larry Radloff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Favre’s career with the Jets got off to a fast, starting the 2008 season 8-3 before New York lost four of its last five games to miss the playoffs. 

It was revealed after the season that Favre suffered a torn biceps tendon in his right arm during the year. 

Rodgers faces the challenge of getting the Jets to the playoffs for the first time in 12 years, and to the Super Bowl for the first time since the 1968 season.

Aaron Rodgers in 2018

Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers in action against the New York Jets on December 23, 2018 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Jets gave up a lot in order to acquire him, sending Green Bay the 13th pick of the 2023 NFL Draft, a 2023 second-round pick, a 2023 sixth-round pick, and a conditional 2024 second-round pick that becomes a first-round pick if Rodgers plays 65% of the plays in 2023. 

The Packers will send the 15th pick of the 2023 NFL Draft and a 2023 fifth-round pick to New York. 

Joe Morgan is a Sports Reporter for Fox News.