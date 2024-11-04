Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

NFL

NFL legend Brett Favre hopes 'our country goes in the right direction,' encourages Trump vote

Favre has been a staunch supporter of former President Donald Trump

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Sean Hannity: The 2024 election will be decided by voter turnout Video

Sean Hannity: The 2024 election will be decided by voter turnout

Fox News host Sean Hannity shreds Vice President Kamala Harris' radical views ahead of the election on 'Hannity.'

Join Fox News for access to this content
Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.
Please enter a valid email address.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

NFL legend Brett Favre made his last appeal to voters to support former President Donald Trump at the polls and vote to re-elect him over Vice President Kamala Harris.

The former Green Bay Packers star fired off two posts on X, imploring his followers to make sure they head to the polls.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Brett Favre photo

Brett Favre spoke at a Trump campaign rally on Oct. 30, 2024. (Shelley Mays / USA TODAY NETWORK)

"Tick, tick … I really hope our country goes in the right direction tomorrow," he wrote.

"It's important that everyone get off the sidelines and vote for President Donald J. Trump tomorrow," he added.

Favre stepped off the sidelines and into the forefront to stump for Trump on the campaign trail. He was seen speaking at a rally for the former president in Wisconsin in the final days before the election.

He ripped President Biden after he appeared to call supporters of the three-time Republican nominee "garbage." He also said the "stakes are incredibly high" in this election for everyone in Wisconsin.

TRUMP PRAISES CAITLIN CLARK WHILE TALKING PAY EQUITY IN WOMEN'S SPORTS: 'SHE’S UNBELIEVABLE'

Brett Favre smiles

Former Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre speaks before Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump at a campaign rally at the Resch Center on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

"People’s salaries haven’t kept up with inflation. It’s getting harder for younger people to buy their first home. People are losing hope in the American dream," he said.

Favre added that it was not just "about money," citing 50 fentanyl overdoses in Brown County, Wisconsin, last year. He also said that the younger generation "face[s] the prospect of World War III.

"We’ve already had President Trump once, we’ve already seen Kamala in action. We can compare, and we know which is better," Favre continued. "The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results. … It would be insane to give Kamala four more years in office. So it’s time to bench Kamala and put in the star quarterback.

Brett Favre with the Packers

Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre calls an audible during the second quarter of their game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2006 at Monster Park in San Francisco. (MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL / USA TODAY NETWORK)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"USA is a great country. But we all know this: Kamala broke it, Trump will fix it," Favre added. "I have lived the American dream, but I want to make sure that future generations get to as well. So remember this: Let’s make America great again."

Fox News’ Ryan Morik contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.