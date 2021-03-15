Ex-NFL star Keyshawn Johnson reveals tragic death of his daughter

Former NFL star Keyshawn Johnson shared heartbreaking news Monday.

The former three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver announced that his daughter Maia Johnson-Hightower had passed away. She was 25.

"It is with incredible sadness that I have to share the news about the passing of my beautiful Daughter Maia. Maia, as my first born child, has been the joy of my, and her Mother Shikiri’s, life," he wrote in a tweet.

"She came into our lives just as we were both coming of age as adults and has been a constant beloved presence for both of us. We are heartbroken and devastated by her loss. Shikiri, Maia’s siblings, our family and me appreciate your thoughts and prayers at this difficult time.

"We also all appreciate your support and respect for our privacy as we move forward. Thank you all, God Bless. Keyshawn Johnson, Sr."

It wasn’t immediately clear how Johnson’s daughter had died. She was one of Johnson’s four children and cousin of New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Johnson.

Keyshawn Johnson played 11 seasons in the NFL with the New York Jets, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Dallas Cowboys and Carolina Panthers. He won one Super Bowl ring during his career.

Johnson currently works as an NFL analyst and radio host for ESPN.