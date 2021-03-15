Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

NFL
Published

Ex-NFL star Keyshawn Johnson reveals tragic death of his daughter

Keyshawn Johnson played in the NFL for 11 years and has four children

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for March 15Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for March 15

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Former NFL star Keyshawn Johnson shared heartbreaking news Monday.

The former three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver announced that his daughter Maia Johnson-Hightower had passed away. She was 25.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"It is with incredible sadness that I have to share the news about the passing of my beautiful Daughter Maia. Maia, as my first born child, has been the joy of my, and her Mother Shikiri’s, life," he wrote in a tweet.

"She came into our lives just as we were both coming of age as adults and has been a constant beloved presence for both of us. We are heartbroken and devastated by her loss. Shikiri, Maia’s siblings, our family and me appreciate your thoughts and prayers at this difficult time.

"We also all appreciate your support and respect for our privacy as we move forward. Thank you all, God Bless. Keyshawn Johnson, Sr."

It wasn’t immediately clear how Johnson’s daughter had died. She was one of Johnson’s four children and cousin of New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Johnson.

Keyshawn Johnson played 11 seasons in the NFL with the New York Jets, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Dallas Cowboys and Carolina Panthers. He won one Super Bowl ring during his career.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Johnson currently works as an NFL analyst and radio host for ESPN.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for FoxNews.com. Follow him on social media @Gaydos_