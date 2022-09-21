Expand / Collapse search
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Published

NFL issues warning to Bruce Arians after Bucs-Saints brawl: report

Mike Evans' one-game suspension was upheld by the NFL Wednesday

By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
The NFL upheld its one-game suspension for Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans for his role in Sunday’s brawl with New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore, and former head coach Bruce Arians also received a warning from the league for his behavior on the sidelines. 

Sources told ESPN Arians, who now serves as the Bucs' senior football consultant after stepping down as head coach in March, was sent a warning from the league cautioning him that similar behavior in the future would result in discipline for him and the club. 

Tampa Bay Buccaneers senior football consultant Bruce Arians reacts to a play as quarterback Tom Brady (12) looks over a play from the bench against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome Sept. 18, 2022, in New Orleans. (Stephen Lew/USA Today Sports)

Arians expressed his frustrations on the sideline when officials didn’t call Lattimore for pass interference. Prior to his altercation with Evans, which resulted in both players being ejected from the game, Lattimore and Arians were also seen exchanging words.

NFL UPHOLDS MIKE EVANS’ ONE-GAME SUSPENSION, BUCS WIDEOUT TO MISS PACKERS MATCHUP

It’s not clear what was said between the two, but Evans quickly jumped into the conversation when Tom Brady and Leonard Fournette began arguing with Lattimore. 

Tampa Bay Buccaneers assistant coach Byron Leftwich (right) and consultant Bruce Arians (left) against the New Orleans Saints during the second half at Caesars Superdome. Sept. 18, 2022, in New Orleans. (Stephen Lew/USA Today Sports)

On Wednesday, the league announced it would uphold Evans' one-game suspension without pay after a hearing before appeals officer and former NFL wide receiver James Thrash. 

"We are disappointed that the league upheld a suspension when there are several arguments of players doing more egregious violations, including punching, kicking and choking players and not being suspended," Evans’ agent, Deryk Gilmore, said in a statement.

Mike Evans (13) of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers argues with New Orleans Saints players during the second half of a game at Caesars Superdome Sept. 18, 2022, in New Orleans. (Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

According to ESPN, head coach Todd Bowles said Arians was on the sideline during Sunday’s game because the Saints did not provide them with a booth, but the Saints said a seat in the press box was offered to Arians.

Paulina Dedaj is a Digital Reporter for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Paulina Dedaj on Twitter at @PaulinaDedaj. If you've got a tip, you can email Paulina at Paulina.Dedaj@fox.com