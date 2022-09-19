Bruce Arians' alleged role in Bucs-Saints fight under NFL investigation: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints’ Week 2 matchup featured the ongoing saga of the battle between Mike Evans and Marshon Lattimore.

But while the fight was the main focus of the NFL’s investigation, Pro Football Talk reported Monday that Bruce Arians’ alleged involvement in the fracas is being looked at as well.

Arians, who is now a senior football consultant for the Buccaneers, was seen on the sideline during the game and apparently had words with Lattimore before Evans came over and shoved him to the ground. It is unclear what Arians was doing on the sideline at the time.

Arians served as the head coach for the Buccaneers from 2019 to 2021 before stepping down earlier this year for Todd Bowles.

On Sunday, Evans and Lattimore got into an altercation.

Evans pushed Lattimore to the ground after the defensive back started to jaw back and forth with Bucs' players Tom Brady and Leonard Fournette. Both Evans and Lattimore, who have a history with each other, were ejected from the game. Tampa Bay would go on to win the game, 21-10.

Evans led the way with three catches for 61 yards. Breshad Perriman had three catches for 45 yards and the go-ahead touchdown catch from Brady.

According to Pro Football Talk, the history between Evans and Lattimore will be taken into account when the league decides discipline for them. Evans received a one-game suspension.