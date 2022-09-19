Expand / Collapse search
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Published

Bruce Arians' alleged role in Bucs-Saints fight under NFL investigation: report

Arians moved to the front office earlier this year

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints’ Week 2 matchup featured the ongoing saga of the battle between Mike Evans and Marshon Lattimore.

But while the fight was the main focus of the NFL’s investigation, Pro Football Talk reported Monday that Bruce Arians’ alleged involvement in the fracas is being looked at as well.

Former head coach and current senior advisor to the general manager Bruce Arians sits on the bench before the preseason game between the Miami Dolphins and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Aug. 13, 2022 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Former head coach and current senior advisor to the general manager Bruce Arians sits on the bench before the preseason game between the Miami Dolphins and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Aug. 13, 2022 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. (Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Arians, who is now a senior football consultant for the Buccaneers, was seen on the sideline during the game and apparently had words with Lattimore before Evans came over and shoved him to the ground. It is unclear what Arians was doing on the sideline at the time.

Arians served as the head coach for the Buccaneers from 2019 to 2021 before stepping down earlier this year for Todd Bowles.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Senior Football Consultant Bruce Arians reacts to a play as quarterback Tom Brady, #12, looks over the play from the bench against the New Orleans Saints during the first half at Caesars Superdome Sept. 18, 2022 in New Orleans.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Senior Football Consultant Bruce Arians reacts to a play as quarterback Tom Brady, #12, looks over the play from the bench against the New Orleans Saints during the first half at Caesars Superdome Sept. 18, 2022 in New Orleans. (Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports)

On Sunday, Evans and Lattimore got into an altercation.

Evans pushed Lattimore to the ground after the defensive back started to jaw back and forth with Bucs' players Tom Brady and Leonard Fournette. Both Evans and Lattimore, who have a history with each other, were ejected from the game. Tampa Bay would go on to win the game, 21-10.

Evans led the way with three catches for 61 yards. Breshad Perriman had three catches for 45 yards and the go-ahead touchdown catch from Brady.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers assistant coach Byron Leftwich (right) and consultant Bruce Arians (left) look on against the New Orleans Saints during the second half at Caesars Superdome Sept. 18, 2022 in New Orleans.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers assistant coach Byron Leftwich (right) and consultant Bruce Arians (left) look on against the New Orleans Saints during the second half at Caesars Superdome Sept. 18, 2022 in New Orleans. (Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports)

According to Pro Football Talk, the history between Evans and Lattimore will be taken into account when the league decides discipline for them. Evans received a one-game suspension.

