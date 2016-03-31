NFL, Hawaii get 2 more months to talk next year's Pro Bowl

HONOLULU (AP) The National Football League and the state of Hawaii have another two months to talk about holding next year's Pro Bowl in the islands.

The state's tourism agency said Thursday that both sides now have until May 31 to opt out of a contract for the Pro Bowl to be held in Honolulu next year. They had faced a Thursday deadline.

The Hawaii Tourism Authority says the extension allows ''discussions to continue while both parties consider all possible options for the 2017 Pro Bowl.''

The tourism agency paid the NFL $5 million to host the all-star game at Aloha Stadium in January.

The game was held in Glendale, Arizona, last year. Hawaii hosted the game for 30 years until the NFL moved it to Miami in 2010.