NFL Hall of Famer Warren Sapp bitten by shark in Florida

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle and Hall of Famer Warren Sapp was recovering Thursday from what a charter boat company called an "#epicbattle" -- with a shark.

Warning: Photo is graphic.

Sapp was catching lobster off the Florida Keys Wednesday, the Tampa Bay Times reported. Charter captain Jack Carlson said while the NFL great was grabbing a lobster, the shark was grabbing his left forearm, near the elbow.

Two Conchs Charters posted a photo online, showing a deep gash in Sapp's arm.

Fortunately, Carlson told the newspaper Sapp was doing OK. He said the athlete might need a few stitches.

The captain also said he thought it was a nurse shark attacking Sapp, roughly four feet long.

Later, the athlete apparently posted his own photo on Instagram showing dozens of lobsters in his boat. He included the caption, "Shark won that round, but we won the War!!"

The charter captain said he wasn't too surprised to see a shark in the area, nearly seven miles out from Marathon. "The sharks hang around those lobster holes, because they feed on the lobster as well," Carlson told the Times.

"We bandaged it up, put some gauze on there, some black electrical tape and hit a couple more spots, then headed in," the captain said.

Sapp retired from the NFL in 2008. Charter boat captains in the area say he now regularly goes out to catch lobsters in his free time.

