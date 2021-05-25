Ex-NFL star Greg Olsen reveals son's modified heart is 'reaching its end'

Former NFL star Greg Olsen revealed some heartbreaking news about one of his children Monday.

Olsen revealed his 8-year-old son, T.J., is suffering heart issues again and the family is learning about what the next steps are in the process. The tight end-turned-FOX Sports broadcaster made the revelation in an Instagram post.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"This past week has been exceptionally challenging for our family. As many of you know, our son TJ has faced serious heart issues since birth. TJ has already undergone 3 open-heart surgeries and has survived with a modified heart for his first 8 years," Olsen wrote.

"Unfortunately, it seems his heart is reaching its end. We are currently working through the process to determine our next steps, which ultimately could lead to a heart transplant."

AARON RODGERS: CULTURE CONUNDRUM MAIN ISSUE FOR PACKERS RIFT

Olsen said it’s unclear how long his son will be in the hospital.

"We don’t know how long we will be within these hospital walls. We do know that we are in full control of our attitudes and our outlook," he added.

"TJ has been a fighter since birth. We are going to get through this as a family and be better off as a result of this experience."

T.J. was born in October 2012 with a rare congenital heart condition known as hypoplastic left heart syndrome. He underwent three open-heart surgeries in more than two years, according to WBTV.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Olsen was a three-time Pro Bowler during his NFL career.