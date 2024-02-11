Expand / Collapse search
Super Bowl LVIII

NFL fans invade Super Bowl LVIII field during 49ers-Chiefs game

Incident occurred in third quarter

Ryan Morik
Published
A football game normally has 22 men on the field during a play, but one play had 24.

In the third quarter of Super Bowl LVIII, a rowdy fan invaded the playing surface. The fan appeared to have his shirt off, and it also didn't look like he got very far.

Streaker handcuffed at super bowl

A person is escorted out after running on the field during Super Bowl LVIII. (PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

At the San Francisco side of the field, video caught at least one of the men quickly surrounded by plenty of venue staff with no light at the end of any tunnel.

He gave himself up, sliding onto the turf, before being piled on by several staff members.

Another man was also detained.

The delay occurred just before Harrison Butker set the record for the longest field goal in Super Bowl history, as he drilled a 57-yarder to cut the Chiefs' deficit to 10-6.

Butker broke the record of 55 yards, which was actually set in the second quarter by San Francisco's Jake Moody. The previous record entering Sunday was Steve Christie's 54-yarder for the Buffalo Bills in Super Bowl XXVIII 30 years ago.

With the fan being subdued relatively quickly, the game went on with hardly any hesitation.

The 49ers were in business, but they muffed a punt at the end of the third, and the Chiefs responded with their first touchdown to take a 13-10 lead.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.