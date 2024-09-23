Expand / Collapse search
Atlanta Falcons

NFL fans furious as refs avoid throwing flag in crucial moment of Falcons-Chiefs game

Falcons coach Raheem Morris avoided talking about it; refs defended it

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
NFL fans who tuned in to watch the Atlanta Falcons and Kansas City Chiefs were upset with the officiating at the end of the game on a play involving tight end Kyle Pitts.

Kirk Cousins led the Falcons on a 15-play drive and got the offense within 6 yards of a touchdown. On 3rd-and-5, Cousins threw a pass to Pitts, who was being covered by Chiefs defensive back Bryan Cook.

Kyle Pitts misses the catch

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts, #8, misses the catch against Kansas City Chiefs safety Bryan Cook, #6, during the second half of an NFL football game on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024 in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Bryan Cook breaks up the pass

Kansas City Chiefs safety Bryan Cook, #6, breaks up a pass against Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts, #8, in the end zone during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Sept. 22, 2024. (Dale Zanine-Imagn Images)

As the ball reached the end zone, it appeared Pitts was being held as he tried to catch the ball. Cook was seen with his arms wrapped around the tight end’s waist. Pitts could not catch the ball. No penalty was called. On the next play, Cousins threw an incomplete pass to Drake London.

The Falcons turned the ball over on downs. Atlanta had another possession and got the ball to the Chiefs’ 13-yarad line and turned the ball over on downs as well.

Fans pointed to the Pitts play as the cause of their pain.

Falcons head coach Raheem Morris avoided talking about the play.

"I like my money," Morris said. "I like my money that Arthur Blank gives me. I’m very smart enough to be aware enough to talk about officials. They made the call, or they didn't make the call. It is what it is. We had a chance to win the football game on the last play of the game."

While fans were upset, the referees defended the no call.

Kyle Pitts runs

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts, #8, runs against Kansas City Chiefs safety Justin Reid, #20, after a catch during the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Sept. 22, 2024. (Dale Zanine-Imagn Images)

"That is a real-time call that officials have to make a judgment on. From the angle that they had at the time, they did not feel that there was a foul committed," head referee Tra Blake told pool reporter D. Orlando Ledebetter.

Blake added, "That’s a real-time judgment call for us, yes. We do the beset can do to make that decision."

The Chiefs improved to 3-0 with the win and the Falcons dropped to 1-2.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.