NFL fans furious as refs avoid throwing flag in crucial moment of Falcons-Chiefs game

NFL fans who tuned in to watch the Atlanta Falcons and Kansas City Chiefs were upset with the officiating at the end of the game on a play involving tight end Kyle Pitts.

Kirk Cousins led the Falcons on a 15-play drive and got the offense within 6 yards of a touchdown. On 3rd-and-5, Cousins threw a pass to Pitts, who was being covered by Chiefs defensive back Bryan Cook.

As the ball reached the end zone, it appeared Pitts was being held as he tried to catch the ball. Cook was seen with his arms wrapped around the tight end’s waist. Pitts could not catch the ball. No penalty was called. On the next play, Cousins threw an incomplete pass to Drake London.

The Falcons turned the ball over on downs. Atlanta had another possession and got the ball to the Chiefs’ 13-yarad line and turned the ball over on downs as well.

Fans pointed to the Pitts play as the cause of their pain.

Falcons head coach Raheem Morris avoided talking about the play.

"I like my money," Morris said. "I like my money that Arthur Blank gives me. I’m very smart enough to be aware enough to talk about officials. They made the call, or they didn't make the call. It is what it is. We had a chance to win the football game on the last play of the game."

While fans were upset, the referees defended the no call.

"That is a real-time call that officials have to make a judgment on. From the angle that they had at the time, they did not feel that there was a foul committed," head referee Tra Blake told pool reporter D. Orlando Ledebetter.

Blake added, "That’s a real-time judgment call for us, yes. We do the beset can do to make that decision."

The Chiefs improved to 3-0 with the win and the Falcons dropped to 1-2.