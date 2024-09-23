Chiefs' Carson Steele picks playing in NFL 'every day of the week' as family watches from sister's wedding

Kansas City Chiefs rookie running back Carson Steele had a breakout performance on Sunday night as the team worked with solutions to injuries at the position.

Steele had a career-high 72 rushing yards as he received a majority of the carries in the team’s 22-17 win over the Atlanta Falcons. He had 17 rushing attempts and averaged 4.2 yards per carry with his longest run being a 9-yard scamper.

During the game, the NBC broadcast noted that Steele skipped his sister’s wedding to play the game in Atlanta. The clip showed his sister’s wedding reception with his family cheering him on.

Steele said after the game there’s no place he’d rather be.

"Man, I hate to say it… I’d be here every day of the week," Steele said with a smile. "Love you, Kessler, hope it went well. But I’m picking this every day of the week."

Steele and Samaje Perine split the carries after Isiah Pacheco was set to miss at least six weeks due to a fractured fibula he suffered during last week’s win against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Kansas City signed Steele as an undrafted free agent. He split his collegiate career between Ball State and UCLA and ran for 3,294 yards and 26 touchdowns in 36 career games.

Perine ran for 25 yards on six carries against the Falcons. The Chiefs signed him at the end of training camp. He was cut by the Denver Broncos.

Kansas City moved to 3-0 on the season and may have found another running back for its rushing attack.