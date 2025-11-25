NFL fans demand 49ers great be put into Hall of Fame

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

San Francisco 49ers great Roger Craig was spotted at Levi’s Stadium on Monday night ahead of the team’s game against the Carolina Panthers.

Craig greeted Christian McCaffrey before kickoff and was on hand as San Francisco topped Carolina, 20-9, as the star running back ran for 89 yards and a touchdown.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

As fans watched the embrace between the stars from the past and present, many wondered how Craig was not already in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Craig, a second-round pick of the 49ers in 1983, finished his career with three Super Bowl titles, four Pro Bowl nods and one All-Pro selection. He ran for 8,189 yards and 56 touchdowns. He also surpassed the 1,000-yard mark three times with the 49ers.

NFL fans backed his candidacy for Canton on social media.

CHRISTIAN MCCAFFREY SHINES VS FORMER PANTHERS, LEADS 49ERS TO MONDAY NIGHT VICTORY

He finished his career playing for the Los Angeles Raiders and Minnesota Vikings.

Craig’s campaign to get to the Pro Football Hall of Fame is ongoing. He was among the nine individuals that reached the semifinalist stage in the seniors category for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2026.

A committee is set to meet Tuesday to determine the three finalists in the new class.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The other players who reached the semifinals were Ken Anderson, Henry Ellard, L.C. Greenwood, Joe Jacoby, Eddie Meador, Stanley Morgan, Steve Tasker and Otis Taylor.