Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

San Francisco 49ers

NFL fans demand 49ers great be put into Hall of Fame

Craig won three Super Bowls with the 49ers

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
close
Tom Brady thinks 49ers should KEEP Mac Jones at QB 1 when Brock Purdy returns | FOX NFL SUNDAY Video

Tom Brady thinks 49ers should KEEP Mac Jones at QB 1 when Brock Purdy returns | FOX NFL SUNDAY

Tom Brady said the San Francisco 49ers should keep Mac Jones starting at quarterback and gives his thoughts on his former teams the New England Patriots and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

San Francisco 49ers great Roger Craig was spotted at Levi’s Stadium on Monday night ahead of the team’s game against the Carolina Panthers.

Craig greeted Christian McCaffrey before kickoff and was on hand as San Francisco topped Carolina, 20-9, as the star running back ran for 89 yards and a touchdown.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Roger Craig vs Raiders

San Francisco 49ers Roger Craig heads for the end zone during the Los Angeles Raiders game at the Coliseum in Los Angeles, Sept. 22, 1985. (AP Photo/Doug Pizac, File)

As fans watched the embrace between the stars from the past and present, many wondered how Craig was not already in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Craig, a second-round pick of the 49ers in 1983, finished his career with three Super Bowl titles, four Pro Bowl nods and one All-Pro selection. He ran for 8,189 yards and 56 touchdowns. He also surpassed the 1,000-yard mark three times with the 49ers.

Roger Craig on the field

San Francisco 49ers running back Roger Craig on the field prior to Super Bowl XXIV against the Denver Broncos at the Superdome on Jan. 28, 1990. (Robert Hanashiro/USA Today Sports)

NFL fans backed his candidacy for Canton on social media.

CHRISTIAN MCCAFFREY SHINES VS FORMER PANTHERS, LEADS 49ERS TO MONDAY NIGHT VICTORY

He finished his career playing for the Los Angeles Raiders and Minnesota Vikings.

Craig’s campaign to get to the Pro Football Hall of Fame is ongoing. He was among the nine individuals that reached the semifinalist stage in the seniors category for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2026.

A committee is set to meet Tuesday to determine the three finalists in the new class.

Roger Craig at a Warriors game

Roger Craig poses for photos during the NBA Playoffs between the Golden State Warriors and the San Antonio Spurs at Oracle Arena on May 10, 2023. (Kyle Terada/USA Today Sports)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The other players who reached the semifinals were Ken Anderson, Henry Ellard, L.C. Greenwood, Joe Jacoby, Eddie Meador, Stanley Morgan, Steve Tasker and Otis Taylor.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue