NFL Draft prospect Justin Jefferson: Odell Beckham Jr's cash was donated to church

Odell Beckham Jr. nearly overshadowed LSU’s undefeated season and national championship last month when he was seen passing out what appeared to be cash to Tigers wide receivers after the game.

Justin Jefferson was one of those players caught on camera taking the money from the Cleveland Browns star, which created a stir even though he was going to turn pro anyway. While it was unclear whether the cash was real at the time, Jefferson appeared to confirm that it was on Tuesday.

He said the cash he received from Beckham, an LSU alumnus, was donated to his church to avoid any NCAA-related sanctions

“A lot of people made a big deal, but it was really just the heat of the moment. We talked about it after the fact, and we both had some words about it. I mean, we shouldn't have done it, but it was really just the heat of the moment,” Jefferson said, according to NFL.com. “We had some doubts about it. We knew we shouldn't have done it.”

He added: “I just gave that money back to my church. I donated that money to them, just to show that money really didn't mean that much to me.”

Jefferson is one of the top receivers entering the NFL Draft in April.

In his final season at LSU, he caught 111 passes for 1,540 yards and 18 touchdowns.