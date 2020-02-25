NFL Draft prospect Jerry Jeudy explains why he wears Star of David necklace

Jerry Jeudy, one of the first wide receivers expecting to be taken in the 2020 NFL Draft, was questioned about why he was wearing the Star of David on Tuesday while addressing reporters.

Jeudy gave a puzzling answer about wearing the accessory.

“People call me ‘Jew’ for short so I got a Jewish star,” the Alabama star explained. “I’m not Jewish though.”

Jeudy can be seen in some pictures walking into Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala., wearing the Star of David chain as well.

Jeudy later apologized for possibly offending people.

“Don’t mean no disrespect to the Jewish people! I’m sorry to the people who take my chain offensive!!”

The 20-year-old is expected to go through NFL Combine drills this week in preparation for the upcoming draft in April.

He had three great years in Alabama before deciding to forgo his senior season and turn pro. In 36 collegiate games with the Crimson Tide, he recorded 159 catches for 2,742 yards and 26 touchdowns.

He was a Consensus All-America pick and the Fred Biletnikoff Award winner in 2018. He also led the SEC in receiving touchdowns that season with 14.