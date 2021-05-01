NFL Draft 2021: Jaguars will be back on clock to begin Day 3

The final day of the 2021 NFL Draft will begin at noon ET on Saturday. The final four rounds of the draft will take place in Cleveland.

While many future superstars from the collegiate level are taken in the first few rounds of the draft, many Hall of Famers were also taken in the latter part of the event.

Tom Brady was one of those players. The New England Patriots took a flier on him in 2000 in the sixth round at pick No. 199. The turnaround for Brady was nearly improbably but he is arguably the best NFL player of all time.

Hall of Famers Mike Webster, Dick LeBeau, Shannon Sharpe and Cris Carter are just a few of the names who were drafted in the latter parts of the NFL Draft.

Is a team potentially drafting the next Hall of Famer? Only time will tell.

Here’s how Day 3 will shake out.

Round 4

106. Jacksonville Jaguars

107. New York Jets

108. Atlanta Falcons

109. Carolina Panthers (from Texans)

110. Cleveland Browns (from Eagles)

111. Cincinnati Bengals

112. Detroit Lions

113. Cleveland Browns (via Panthers)

114. Atlanta Falcons (from Broncos)

115. Dallas Cowboys

116. New York Giants

117. Los Angeles Rams (from 49ers)

118. Los Angeles Chargers

119. Minnesota Vikings

120. New England Patriots

121. Los Angeles Rams (from Raiders)

122. Cincinnati Bengals (from Patriots via Cardinals and Texans)

123. Philadelphia Eagles (from Dolphins)

124. Washington Football Team

125. Minnesota Vikings (from Bears)

126. Tennessee Titans

127. Indianapolis Colts

128. Pittsburgh Steelers

129. Seattle Seahawks

130. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Rams)

131. Baltimore Ravens

132. Cleveland Browns

133. New Orleans Saints

134. Minnesota Vikings (from Bills)

135. Tennessee Titans (from Packers)

136. Baltimore Ravens (from Chiefs)

137. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

138. Dallas Cowboys*

139. Cincinnati Bengals (from Patriots)*

140. Pittsburgh Steelers*

141. Los Angeles Rams*

142. Green Bay Packers*

143. New York Jets (from Vikings)*

144. Kansas City Chiefs*

Round 5

145. Jacksonville Jaguars

146. New York Jets

147. Houston Texans

148. Atlanta Falcons

149. Cincinnati Bengals

150. Philadelphia Eagles

151. Chicago Bears (from Panthers)

152. Denver Broncos

153. Detroit Lions

154. New York Jets (from Giants)

155. San Francisco 49ers

156. Miami Dolphins (from Eagles via Cowboys)

157. Minnesota Vikings

158. Carolina Panthers (from Texans via Patriots)

159. Los Angeles Chargers

160. Arizona Cardinals

161. Buffalo Bills (from Raiders)

162. Las Vegas Raiders (from Dolphins)

163. Washington Football Team

164. Denver Broncos (from Bears)

165. Indianapolis Colts

166. Tennessee Titans

167. Las Vegas Raiders (from Seahawks)

168. Minnesota Vikings (from Steelers via Ravens)

169. Cleveland Browns (from Rams)

170. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Browns)

171. Baltimore Ravens

172. San Francisco 49ers (from Saints)

173. Green Bay Packers

174. Buffalo Bills

175. Kansas City Chiefs

176. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

177. New England Patriots*

178. Green Bay Packers*

179. Dallas Cowboys*

180. San Francisco 49ers*

181. Kansas City Chiefs*

182. Atlanta Falcons*

183. Atlanta Falcons*

184. Baltimore Ravens*

Round 6

185. Los Angeles Chargers (from Jaguars via Titans)

186. New York Jets

187. Atlanta Falcons

188. New England Patriots (from Texans)

189. Philadelphia Eagles

190. Cincinnati Bengals

191. Philadelphia Eagles (from Panthers via Broncos)

192. Dallas Cowboys (from Lions)

193. New York Jets (from Panthers)

194. San Francisco 49ers

195. Houston Texans (from Cowboys via Patriots)

196. New York Giants

197. New England Patriots

198. Los Angeles Chargers

199. Minnesota Vikings

200. Las Vegas Raiders

201. New York Giants (from Cardinals)

202. Cincinnati Bengals (from Dolphins via Texans)

203. Houston Texans (from Washington via Raiders and Dolphins)

204. Carolina Panthers (from Bears)

205. Tennessee Titans

206. Indianapolis Colts

207. Kansas City Chiefs (from Steelers via Dolphins)

208. Chicago Bears (from Seahawks via Dolphins)

209. Los Angeles Rams

210. Baltimore Ravens

211. Cleveland Browns

212. Houston Texans (from Saints)

213. Buffalo Bills

214. Green Bay Packers

215. Tennessee Titans (from Chiefs)

216. Pittsburgh Steelers (from Buccaneers)

217. Tampa Bay Buccaneers*

218. New Orleans Saints*

219. Denver Broncos (from Falcons)*

220. Green Bay Packers*

221. Chicago Bears*

222. Carolina Panthers*

223. Arizona Cardinals (from Vikings)*

224. Philadelphia Eagles*

225. Philadelphia Eagles*

226. New York Jets (from Panthers)*

227. Dallas Cowboys*

228. Chicago Bears*

Round 7

229. New Orleans Saints (from Jaguars)

230. Las Vegas Raiders (from 49ers via Jets)

231. Miami Dolphins (from Texans)

232. Tennessee Titans (from Falcons through Dolphins)

233. Houston Texans (from Bengals)

234. Philadelphia Eagles

235. Cincinnati Bengals (from Lions via Seahawks)

236. Buffalo Bills (from Carolina Panthers)

237. Denver Broncos

238. Dallas Cowboys

239. Denver Broncos (from New York Giants)

240. Philadelphia Eagles (from 49ers)

241. Los Angeles Chargers

242. New England Patriots

243. Arizona Cardinals

244. Miami Dolphins (from Washington via Raiders)

245. Pittsburgh Steelers (from Dolphins)

246. Washington Football Team

247. Arizona Cardinals (from Bears via Raiders)

248. Indianapolis Colts

249. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Titans)

250. Seattle Seahawks

251. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from Steelers)

252. Los Angeles Rams

253. Denver Broncos (from Browns)

254. Pittsburgh Steelers (from Ravens)

255. New Orleans Saints

256. Green Bay Packers

257. Cleveland Browns (from Bills)

258. Washington Football Team (from Dolphins via Chiefs)

259. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

*= Compensatory pick